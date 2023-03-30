Funny actually. Because the interesting times of the corona pandemic have shown us that the old normal, our habituation, has nothing to do with the other normal that needs new rules. At least half of the working population no longer wants to go to the office every day at the start of their shift, as they did in the old factory world. Most of them don’t want to work from home all the time either. They want to work where it works best for what they have to do. This can of course be thought further: Are the rules of working life still correct, are the orders and hierarchies still correct and are the alternatives that we keep reading and hearing about really what? Or just smoke and mirrors, another sow being herded through the global village of transformation spells?

This is the purpose of this little column, which you will find here every month in the future. She describes all the mistakes, but also the good reasons why we think something is normal. She wants to settle accounts with the old rules without hyping the new rules. Contradictions are doubts, and they are, as René Descartes said when he – without really wanting to – gave the go-ahead for the Enlightenment and the sober view of the world, “the beginning of wisdom”. Replies raise constructive doubts, but don’t quarrel.