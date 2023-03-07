There has been at least small progress in recent years with regard to wage equalization between men and women. This is already evident from the fact that Equal Pay Day is already taking place on March 7th this year. And not in the middle or end of March, as was the case ten years ago.

Because the Equal Pay Day symbolically marks the day up to which women work unpaid when compared to the earnings of their male colleagues.

And this wage gap differs greatly depending on the place of work, as a look at the data from the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB) shows.