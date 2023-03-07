Home World DAF TRUCKS / Repair-maintenance: 250,000th contract reached – Companies
World





DAF Trucks has reached the milestone of 250,000 DAF MultiSupport repair and maintenance contracts. DAF MultiSupport ensures maximum vehicle availability through excellent maintenance. It also provides operators in the transport sector with maximum security in terms of costs per kilometer, as well as maximum management and administrative ease.
The 250,000th contract has been signed by Swedish-German company Baton Transport for a DAF XG that will be driven on international routes across Europe. Baton Transport, founded in 2010, owns nearly 400 vehicles and has approximately 800 workers. The transport company connects its customers’ distribution centers in 12 European countries and excels in long-haul transport for the rapid delivery of a wide range of goods.

