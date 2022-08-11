Thousands of shops and hundreds of shops have Hengshun, and Shenzhou Wanli vinegar is fragrant. On August 8th, the 2022 Hengshun Dealer Conference of “Hengshun New Bureau Works Together” was held. More than 130 dealers from all over the country gathered together. At this condiment industry weather vane conference, the “Hengshun Answer Sheet” performed brilliantly: it continued to maintain the first place in the country in terms of vinegar production and sales, comprehensively deployed the “Hundred Flowers” series of Hengshun’s high-end rice wine, and made efforts in the field of compound condiments. Continue to promote the construction of five 100,000-ton capacity expansion projects, consolidate the market advantages of vinegar, and increase production capacity in the fields of cooking wine, soy sauce and compound condiments.

At the meeting, Jiangsu Hengshun Vinegar Industry released the “Hengshun Marketing Development Strategic Plan for the Next 5 Years”. Hengshun will further seize the brand new track of compound condiments, and do better and better. The 2021-2022 Hengshun compound seasoning market performance white paper also conveys Hengshun’s determination to make efforts in the compound seasoning track.

The channel power and brand power of FMCG are the core competitiveness. In 2021, Hengshun will jointly voice with many national, provincial and municipal media, and the brand effect will blossom everywhere. Titled Jiangsu Satellite TV’s ace variety show “If You Are the One”. Strong alliances, scene-based implant promotion, strategic cooperation with high-speed railways and eastern airports, and precise access to high-quality people, the brand awareness of Hengshun has been greatly improved. The innovation communicates and interacts with young consumers through various means such as Xiaohongshu, Douyin, and live broadcasts of experts on the site, increasing product attention and trial rate, and making the brand proposition of “be jealous, choose Hengshun” deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.(Wang Na and Tan Yiting)