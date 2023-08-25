The 2024 Cadillac Escalade-V Celebrates the V-Series’ 20th Anniversary with the Black Diamond Tricoat Package

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade-V has joined the V-Series 20th anniversary celebration with the introduction of the Black Diamond Tricoat package. This special edition SUV, which will be in its second model year, will pay homage to the V-Series milestone.

The Black Diamond Tricoat color option was first seen on the second-generation CTS-V in 2011, and now it will be available for the Cadillac Escalade-V. This unique paint scheme features aluminum flakes encapsulated in a glass-like substance, which allows it to bounce sunlight and enhance the rich black base.

To further commemorate the anniversary, Cadillac will offer a 20th Anniversary ‘V-Series’ Pack for the Escalade-V. This package includes a custom grid header and unique puddle lamp projections. Additionally, when the vehicle is started, owners will be greeted with a special animation as part of the anniversary celebration.

Under the hood, the Cadillac Escalade-V 2024 is expected to come equipped with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. This powerful engine will generate 682 horsepower and 884 Nm of torque, managed by a ten-speed automatic transmission and an active all-wheel drive system. With this setup, the Escalade-V can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 4.4 seconds.

Apart from its impressive performance, the Escalade-V will also boast a sporty and authentic style. It will feature an exhaust system with four tailpipes and exclusive 22-inch wheels, along with Brembo front brakes. The SUV will also offer a sporty suspension and a sleek cockpit with a digital display.

The Cadillac Escalade-V 2024 is set to be a standout SUV, combining power, style, and luxurious features. As the V-Series celebrates its 20th anniversary, the Black Diamond Tricoat package will offer an additional touch of exclusivity to this already impressive vehicle.