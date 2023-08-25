Home » The 2024 Cadillac Escalade-V Celebrates the V-Series’ 20th Anniversary with the Black Diamond Tricoat Package
Business

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade-V Celebrates the V-Series’ 20th Anniversary with the Black Diamond Tricoat Package

by admin
The 2024 Cadillac Escalade-V Celebrates the V-Series’ 20th Anniversary with the Black Diamond Tricoat Package

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade-V has joined the V-Series 20th anniversary celebration with the introduction of the Black Diamond Tricoat package. This special edition SUV, which will be in its second model year, will pay homage to the V-Series milestone.

The Black Diamond Tricoat color option was first seen on the second-generation CTS-V in 2011, and now it will be available for the Cadillac Escalade-V. This unique paint scheme features aluminum flakes encapsulated in a glass-like substance, which allows it to bounce sunlight and enhance the rich black base.

To further commemorate the anniversary, Cadillac will offer a 20th Anniversary ‘V-Series’ Pack for the Escalade-V. This package includes a custom grid header and unique puddle lamp projections. Additionally, when the vehicle is started, owners will be greeted with a special animation as part of the anniversary celebration.

Under the hood, the Cadillac Escalade-V 2024 is expected to come equipped with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. This powerful engine will generate 682 horsepower and 884 Nm of torque, managed by a ten-speed automatic transmission and an active all-wheel drive system. With this setup, the Escalade-V can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 4.4 seconds.

Apart from its impressive performance, the Escalade-V will also boast a sporty and authentic style. It will feature an exhaust system with four tailpipes and exclusive 22-inch wheels, along with Brembo front brakes. The SUV will also offer a sporty suspension and a sleek cockpit with a digital display.

The Cadillac Escalade-V 2024 is set to be a standout SUV, combining power, style, and luxurious features. As the V-Series celebrates its 20th anniversary, the Black Diamond Tricoat package will offer an additional touch of exclusivity to this already impressive vehicle.

You may also like

Resolution 4 of 08/22/2023 – Issue of an...

Beijing Takes Action to Promote High-Quality Development Through...

Corona effect is over – Swiss tourism records...

Man Kills Alleged Child Trafficker in Higüey: Victim...

petrol sold at 4 euros per litre

Some Banks Lower Deposit Rates to Reduce Financing...

Investor euphoria after numbers from Nvidia is waning

Kenya: plastic packaging recycling process under way

Germany Stocks Close Lower as DAX 30 Falls...

Survey: Gen Z is more active than other...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy