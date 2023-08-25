ELEKTRONIKLAND 2023 – awards ceremony and live performances – mica

The winners of this year’s ELEKTRONIKLAND Prize of the State of Salzburg can be seen in a joint show on Friday, September 29th in the Salzburg ARGEkultur.

Kilian Kofler, Christoph Janka/BlueblutJoanna Quehenberger, Jakob Vasak/Windtal and Hannah Lucia Brosch present their award-winning tracks – and with them the range of electro-musical / audio-visual creativity in Salzburg.

The ELEKTRONIKLAND Prize is a unique award for electronic music in Austria, organized by the state of Salzburg. The list of award winners in recent years includes artists such as Oliver Johnson (Dorian Concept), Marlene Hirtreiter, Marco Döttlinger, Gregor Ladenhauf (Ogris Debris, John Shin), Hüseyin Evirgen, Martin Löcker or Julian Bertschler aka Kenji Araki.

In 2023, the award winners were also selected in a public jury session. The jury members 2023: Tonica Hunter, Dorian Concept and Natalie Bruner.

The winners 2023 (in alphabetical order)

Hannah Lucia Brosch

She is now at home wherever the most diverse music and media genres meet. Since 2021 she has been studying audio production as part of the Master’s degree in MultiMediaArt at the FH Salzburg. She also works as a sound engineer for the Salzburg Festival in action. She produces electronic music and the associated artworks under the name ELUCIÆN.

Christoph Janka

Works as a musician, composer, sound researcher, artist, mechanical engineer and recording studio operator at the interface of music, new media and sound art on technical issues and interdisciplinary implementation options. He is head of the experimental Soundlabs at the Art University Linz. The qualified mechanical engineer studied experimental music at the PREVENT (Music University Vienna).

Killian Kofler

Under the project name Killin‘ Void Kilian Kofler seeks and finds the musical intersections of melodic and intense sounds, which he combines with influences from pop/hyperpop. He performs in different settings, most recently at the Electric Love Festival. He made headlines in his hometown with his unusual DJ set on a carriage through downtown Salzburg during the pandemic.

Joanna Quehenberger

Was already in 2017 with the ELEKTRONIKLAND Prize awarded, lives and works under the pseudonym Adelita Escapes as a composer and music producer in Vienna, Salzburg and Leipzig. She worked as a member of the Fraufeld association for the visualization of female composers. She released remixes for, among others I-Wolf, White Sage and Yosuke Fujimoto. She is currently touring with sound artist Marie Vermont as Adelita Escapes & Soundgear.

Jakob Vasak

As a composer, sound artist and music producer based in Salzburg and Vienna, Jakob Vasak focuses on the combination of electro-acoustic textures and innovative sound design. His unique musical approach has enabled him to collaborate with established artists such as Sam Slater, Valgeir Sigurdsson and also Walter Mair. He has already received several awards for his outstanding work on scores for various art films. Under his pseudonym WINDTAL Jakob releases music inspired by his relationship with his immediate environment.

ELEKTRONIKLAND – award ceremony and live performance of the prizewinners 2023

Fri, 09/29/2023 – 9:00 p.m

ARGEkultur Salzburg

Ulrike-Gschwandtner-Strasse 5

5020 Salzburg

