Banco do Brasil competition exams take place this Sunday

After months of preparation, almost 1.5 million candidates across the country take the Banco do Brasil (BB) exams this Sunday (23). The exams will take place in 178 cities in all states and the Federal District.

Entries must check their personal data and the test location on the page of Fundação Cesgranrio, organizer of the competition. The gates of the application sites will open at 12:00 and close at 13:00 (Brasília time). Entry is only allowed with the presentation of the registration card, which must be printed on the Cesgranrio website.

The tests will be released at 1:30 pm, always considering Brasilia time. Candidates will have up to five hours to answer all questions.

This is the second largest external tender in the history of Banco do Brasil and the largest in the technology area ever held in the country. In all, more than 1.3 million people compete for 2,000 commercial agent-clerk vacancies, and 130,000 compete for 2,000 technology agent-clerk vacancies.

There are vacancies in all states and in the Federal District, but technology vacancies are only for Brasília and São Paulo. In addition to the 4,000 positions with immediate hiring, there are 2,000 vacancies in the reserve register: 1,000 for each of the positions in dispute.

The candidate must be 18 years old (completed by the date of hiring) and present a certificate of completion of high school. Of those enrolled, 53.75% declare themselves to be female, 69.17% are between 19 and 35 years old and 55.40% studied up to high school.

Disabled people

The bank also announced that it increased the number of exclusive vacancies for people with disabilities. Now, they add up to 825, of which 299 are for immediate hiring and 226 for reserve registration.



Remuneration

The starting salary is BRL 3,622.23 for a 30-hour week, in addition to food/meal allowance of BRL 1,014.42 and a food basket of BRL 799.38, which are paid monthly.

The employee will have a share in the profits or results; transportation vouchers; childcare assistance; help for a disabled child; supplementary pension; basic health and dental plans and access to education and training programs. Banco do Brasil offers the possibility of career advancement over the years of work.

With information from Agência Brasil