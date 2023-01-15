It was the concept of the “Volvo Studio” in the world, a bit the flagship; showcase of the Swedish company’s philosophy, a place where the automotive sector embraces – and enters into synergy – with multiple forms of art: from music, to literature, to music… We are in the heart of Milan and here, a stone’s throw from Piazza Gae Aulenti, Volvo wanted to present its “artistic” schedule for the year 2023.

In fact, the Milan office will be a showcase particularly rich in events, linked together by a theme that is very close to the Swedish company’s heart: safety.

“Safety as a place of freedom – said Michele Crisci President and CEO of Volvo Car Italia – has always been a topic that is close to our hearts and is a source of constant reflection. Today we find ourselves in a new era of security: through artificial intelligence we try to understand how people adapt to situations”.

In Volvo’s vision, the purpose of action and thought must be the person so that the environment in which he finds himself is in fact a habitat capable of protecting and enhancing him. Security therefore becomes an essential element in this construction. Only when you feel safe are you able to release your best energies in terms of creativity, exploration and imagination.

To give life to the appointments of this 2023 there will be numerous artistic partners. For example, EVOLVO will be a musical project related to artificial intelligence. A cycle of three evening appointments will lead the public to discover the new frontiers of sound, with artistic suggestions in which man can live in harmony, with creative artificial intelligences, in a spectacular synthesis of technology, heart and soul. “Piano City”, “A sea of ​​sounds”, “Brack in Jazz” and “JAZZMI” will also return. The Volvo Studio will once again host the Milanesiana, scheduled for the month of June. The “Explorations” project created in collaboration with the Triennale Milano Teatro is located between figurative and sound artistic expression. After the success achieved last year by the first edition, the Explorations cycle returns this year to propose a journey between dance, live music and improvisation.