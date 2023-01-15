Home News Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, January 10
News

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, January 10

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, January 10

As of December 23, 2022, the Pico y Placa in Medellín and the metropolitan area of ​​the Aburrá Valley is suspended. The measure will be resumed again from Tuesday, January 17, 2023 with a new rotation.

In accordance with the above, private vehicles and motorcycles can circulate freely through all the streets of the city, benefiting locals and tourists during this time.

For the peak and plate rotation in the first half of 2023, click here.

See also  Commentary on the important news-Don't let Xi Jinping APEC's only beautiful Harris represent "there is no better partner than the United States" - RFI - Radio France Internationale

You may also like

The First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s...

DNP holds the Public Hearing of the Multiannual...

The First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s...

The reactions left by the elimination of María...

Piqué’s proposal to end conventional football

In order to build a socialist modernized new...

Resources from the security tax that are collected...

Aldair Quintana will defend the Matecaña arc

​News!Zhou Zuyi was elected Director of the Standing...

Kany García and Abel Pintos present their musical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy