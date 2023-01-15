As of December 23, 2022, the Pico y Placa in Medellín and the metropolitan area of ​​the Aburrá Valley is suspended. The measure will be resumed again from Tuesday, January 17, 2023 with a new rotation.

In accordance with the above, private vehicles and motorcycles can circulate freely through all the streets of the city, benefiting locals and tourists during this time.

