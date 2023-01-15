9:10

Britain ready to supply tanks to Kiev





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to supply tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine amid fresh rocket attacks from Moscow that have targeted several Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Nine people were killed and 64 others injured in the southeastern city of Dnipro, where a Russian rocket attack destroyed a section of an apartment building, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.

Infrastructural structures were also affected in the western Lviv region and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, in the Odessa region on the Black Sea and in northeastern Kharkiv. Kiev, the capital, has also been targeted.