British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to supply Ukraine with tanks and artillery systems
-
Britain ready to supply tanks to Kiev
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to supply tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine amid fresh rocket attacks from Moscow that have targeted several Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Nine people were killed and 64 others injured in the southeastern city of Dnipro, where a Russian rocket attack destroyed a section of an apartment building, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.
Infrastructural structures were also affected in the western Lviv region and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, in the Odessa region on the Black Sea and in northeastern Kharkiv. Kiev, the capital, has also been targeted.
-
Moscow, Ukraine plot to discredit Russia over grain deal
“The Security Service of Ukraine is preparing a provocation in the Kharkiv region to blame Russia for a food shortage,” a coordination structure at Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, according to Tass. “The Security Service of Ukraine is plotting a big provocation in the coming days to discredit Russia as part of the grain deal and accuse it of causing a food crisis in Ukraine,” the Russian Federation’s coordination structure for humanitarian response said.
-
Moscow, Ukrainian mines shipped to Kharkiv for sabotage
“The security service of Ukraine has sent a group of minelayers to Volchansk, in the Kharkiv region, for sabotage,” the Russian Defense Ministry said, according to Tass. “A group of Ukrainian minelayers and up to 30 Ukrainian security services officers arrived in Volchansk, Kharkiv region, to prepare the sabotage,” the statement read.