Government presents paving and maintenance project for the PY12 national route

Asunción, Radio Nacional.-The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) presented to the community of General Bruguez on Thursday, the details of the paving and maintenance project of the national road PY12, in the section comprised between the Nanawa Crossing and General Bruguez, in the Paraguayan Chaco.

The act was attended by the Head of State, Mario Abdo Benítez, as well as other high national, departmental and local authorities. It is important to remember that this Monday at the Government Palace, the contract signing with the companies awarded for the aforementioned road infrastructure.

On the occasion, the mayor of General José María Bruguez, Omar Cabanellas, listed the series of works promoted in the Western region in the almost last five years under the administration of Mario Abdo Benítez. He highlighted that as never before, historic investments were made to support the growth of that area of ​​the country.

He asserted that “this government complies and will continue to comply.” In this sense, he advocated for the next government to follow the same path, taking into account that “we are in a propitious time for it,” he expressed.

In turn, the Minister of Public Works, Rodolfo Segovia, provided all the details of the work that will generate at least 750 direct jobs during its development. He indicated that there is very little left to fulfill a dream long awaited by the inhabitants of the Lower Chaco.

This project, which covers 166 kilometers, will require an investment of USD 182 million and will be financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). It is estimated that the tasks would start in May.

The PY12 National Route is part of the context of investment in emblematic works in the Chaco, totaling USD 2,500 million.

The improvement of this strategic road is of the utmost importance, taking into account that it will facilitate the flow of products, mainly of livestock origin, to the country’s capital, quickly and directly, currently limited by weather conditions and the state of said road.

It will also help boost international trade, since the highway is part of an integration corridor between Argentina and Paraguay, which will benefit the development of the country and the Bajo Chaco region.

“With these works, the National Government is fulfilling the commitment assumed with the Chaco, the PY12 route will be practically the last. We are going to consider the request that the mayor made us and include it,” Segovia stressed.

About the project

The first stretch starts at km 2.5 to km 37.4 and includes improving access to Nanawa. It will be in charge of the TEC Consortium, made up of the firms Tocsa SA, Ecomipa SA and Concret Mix SA.

Section 2 goes from km 37.4 to km 80.2 and will be borne by the Avanza Chaco Consortium (Construpar SA – Tecnoedil SA Constructora – Ocho A SA).

It continues with section 3, from km 80.2 to km 122.2 plus the access to the Ninfa community; this part will be built by the Chaco Road Consortium (Weell. Co SA-Teco SRL).

Finally, section 4 will cover the last 38 km up to km 160 together with the access to the General Bruguez district. This package will be in charge of the South Chaco Consortium (MM SA- Tecnología del Sur SAE- Proel Ingeniería de Augusto Ortellado Narváez- Compañía de Construcciones Civiles SA).

The planned works include asphalt paving of the existing road, the construction of 3 bridges within the layout, the adaptation of embankments plus drainage and road safety works.

Similarly, road solutions in urban areas are envisaged for the cities of José Falcón, Nanawa, Nymph and Gral. Bruguez, as well as direct benefits for indigenous populations settled in its area of ​​influence.

Source: IP Agency news portal.