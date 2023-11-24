The 2nd Global Digital Trade Expo Taizhou signed a 21.1 billion yuan investment project on-site-Taizhou Channel

The 2nd Global Digital Trade Expo Taizhou, held in Hangzhou, saw a significant milestone as a total of 32 projects were signed on site, with a combined contract value of 155.85 billion yuan. Among the signed projects, 28 were investment projects, including a strategic cooperation project and three trade projects. The total value of trade contracts reached 78.2 billion yuan, while the investment in domestic and foreign-invested projects amounted to 77.65 billion yuan. Notably, a significant portion of the foreign-invested projects, accounting for 39.3% of the total, hailed from countries like Germany, France, Japan, Hungary, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

The highlight of the expo was the signing of investment contracts in the Taizhou Bay New District, Sanmen County, and Xianju County. These contracts, with Zhejiang Ruijing Microelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Guohua Technology Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Kaihua Automotive Technology Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Sinocore Technology Co., Ltd., amounted to a substantial 21.1 billion yuan. The projects include the development and industrialization of automotive grade chips, high-end fluorine chemical new material production, mold and injection molding product manufacturing, and new energy battery cathode material production. These projects are expected to significantly elevate Taizhou’s industrial energy level and core competitiveness.

The expo showcased Taizhou’s attractiveness as a prime investment destination for both domestic and foreign companies and symbolizes a major step in the city’s digital trade and investment growth. The signing of these projects is likely to have a lasting impact on the region’s economy and industrial development.

