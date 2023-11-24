Runners of the 2023 Chongqing Tieshanping Forest Half Marathon starting on the 25th can take the shuttle bus for free – Liu Yan – Hualong.com

Create a news article using this content Staff are checking the condition of the car.Photo courtesy of Chongqing Liangjiang Bus

Hualong.com (Reporter Liu Yan) The 2023 Chongqing Tieshanping Forest Half Marathon will be held on November 25th and 26th. The reporter learned from the Liangjiang Public Transport Branch of Chongqing Communications Development and Investment Group that during this competition, a total of 14 bus shuttles will be used to participate in transportation, and contestants can ride for free.

According to reports, the feeder line has pick-up and drop-off points at the junction of Haier Road and Cuiwei Road, and at the intersection of Chanyuan Road and Taoran Road in Tieshanping Street. The shuttle line is fully booked during peak periods and runs every 20 minutes during off-peak periods. Participants can Ride for free.

In order to serve and guarantee this marathon, Chongqing Liangjiang Public Transport Branch actively connected with the event organizing committee, formulated plans in advance, and made careful arrangements in terms of transportation capacity arrangements, route directions, vehicle parking, etc. During the competition, bus volunteers will also arrange dedicated personnel on duty at major intersections, road sections and competition-affected areas where traffic control is implemented to maintain operational order and guide orderly bus rides.

Attached: Shuttle bus operating time

November 25th, health run

Ferry time to the mountain: 07:30-09:20

Ferry time down the mountain: 10:30-12:00

November 26th, half marathon

Ferry time to the mountain: 06:30-08:10

Ferry time down the mountain: 10:30-13:00

