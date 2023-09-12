The 39th China Fresh Corn Quick-Frozen Fruit and Vegetable Conference: Showcasing Qinggang’s Premium Corn Products

“The 39th China Fresh Corn Quick-frozen Fruit and Vegetable Conference and Qinggang High-Quality Development Conference” Wraps Up Successfully

QINGGANG, September 12th – The 39th China Fresh Corn Quick-frozen Fruit and Vegetable Conference and Qinggang High-Quality Development Conference concluded yesterday in Qinggang, with the theme “Mammoth Hometown Cultivates Premium Products, Qinggang Corn is Glutinous and Sweet.” The two-day event, which took place on September 11th and 12th, showcased more than 30 varieties of specialty agricultural products.

The conference’s agricultural specialty product tasting area was divided into four parts, offering a wide range of fresh corn products. The experimental demonstration variety tasting area displayed 22 domestic fresh corn approved varieties, showcasing the fruitful results achieved at the Fresh Corn Science and Technology Demonstration Park in Suihua City, Qinggang County, and Heilongjiang Bayi Agricultural University. These varieties not only boasted good yield and quality but also possessed an exquisite fragrance and delightful sweetness. Among the ten selected varieties shown at the conference were Huangnuo 206, Huangnuo 929, Minuo 870, Minuo 919, Heitiannuo 966, Bailingnuo 698, Good Farmer 830, Xinyu 10, and Zhongxian Nuo 808.

With more than 90 booths, the conference successfully presented the complete industry chain. The booths focused on fresh corn, agricultural specialty products, product packaging, machinery, and equipment. Key enterprises in the county displayed a variety of fresh corn products, mainly quick-frozen sticks, alongside vacuum-preserved corn, quick-frozen corn segments, corn kernels, corn slurry bags, and other options. Moreover, various processed products such as anthocyanin tea, anthocyanin wine, and anthocyanin powder were also showcased, promoting the diverse applications of fresh corn.

The conference also provided visitors with multiple ways to enjoy an ear of corn. In the tasting area for the main varieties of fresh corn, the remarkable results from the 170,000 acres of fresh corn in Qinggang County were displayed. This year, the county focused on producing excellent varieties like Wannuo 2000, Wannuo 2018, Lvnuo 619, Meiyu 27, Meizhen 206, and Bosi Nuo 9, in response to market demand. The different varieties led to the production of various corn products such as quick-frozen corn, vacuum-preserved corn, and corn steeped packets.

The on-site processing area for agricultural specialty products captivated visitors with delicious and nutritious food made from fresh corn. The processing area showcased the production of fried corn mash buns, roasted corn kernels, pine nut corn, corn salad, cheese corn, freshly squeezed corn juice, corn silk tea, and fried sticky bean buns. The array of corn-based foods left a lasting impression on attendees.

The 39th China Fresh Corn Quick-frozen Fruit and Vegetable Conference and Qinggang High-Quality Development Conference successfully brought together industry experts, businesses, and consumers to experience the premium quality of Qinggang corn. It provided a platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing the abundant potential of this agricultural gem.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

