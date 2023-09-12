Home » Pengjiang District Holds Mobilization Meeting for Fifth National Economic Census
Pengjiang District Holds Mobilization Meeting for Fifth National Economic Census

by admin

Jiangmen District Prepares for Fifth National Economic Census

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Correspondent Ren Jiayan/Hu Jiaxian) – Pengjiang District recently held a mobilization meeting for the fifth national economic census, aiming to effectively implement the national, provincial, and municipal plans for the census. The meeting focused on redeploying and implementing all aspects of the census in an all-round manner. Ma Pingao, the deputy secretary of the District Party Committee and District Head, along with the leader of the District’s Fifth National Economic Census Leading Group, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. The meeting was presided over by District leader Xie Shunong and saw the participation of nearly 100 individuals, including principals from relevant units of the district’s Wujingpu leading group and the principals of each town (street) government.

During the meeting, the District Statistics Bureau reported on the preparations for the census and outlined the next steps. Additionally, representatives from the District Market Supervision Bureau and Baisha Subdistrict presented their reports.

The meeting underlined the significance of the fifth national economic census being conducted at a crucial moment, as China moves towards building a modern socialist country and achieving the second centenary goal. The census plays a vital role in understanding the economic and social development of Pengjiang District during this new phase. It provides valuable insights into changes and characteristics in economic operations. Therefore, it was emphasized that all departments at all levels must have a clear understanding of the economic situation, prioritize the census as a key task, and fully commit to its implementation.

The meeting stressed the importance of advanced planning and meticulous preparation. It called for the coordination of the economic census and input-output survey in accordance with the “Fifth National Economic Census Plan.” Key tasks such as unit inventory, census registration, and the application of census results must be carried out diligently. The principles of conducting lawful, scientific, and people-centered censuses were highlighted to ensure the authenticity and reliability of census data.

See also  7-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Bear in his Backyard in New York

In order to ensure the smooth progress of the census, the meeting emphasized the need for strong organizational leadership, collaboration, and cooperation. It also stressed the importance of fundamental guarantees, including sufficient funds and personnel. Comprehensive efforts, such as publicizing the census and implementing unit inventory, were deemed necessary to promote the successful completion of the census. These efforts will contribute to Pengjiang District’s ambition of becoming a robust district with a GDP of 100 billion and building a solid foundation for a modern new boom in Jiangmen.

