Innovative Artist Daniel Arsham Collaborates with ‘Star Wars’ for Limited Edition Sculpture: ‘R2-D2™: FUTURE ARTIFACT’

New York Artist Daniel Arsham Collaborates with “Star Wars” for Limited Edition Sculpture Release

New York City – Daniel Arsham, a renowned artist from New York, has announced the launch of his latest solo exhibition “20 Ans” at the Perrotin Museum of Art. Alongside this exhibition, Arsham has officially unveiled his limited edition sculpture titled “R2-D2™: FUTURE ARTIFACT”, which he has created in collaboration with the legendary movie franchise “Star Wars”.

The “R2-D2™: FUTURE ARTIFACT” sculpture pays homage to the iconic character, R2-D2™, from the beloved “Star Wars” movies. This masterpiece, made entirely of white cast resin, stands at a height of 30.48 cm and weighs 4.8 kg. Each sculpture in the limited edition series of 500 comes with Arsham studio die-cut foam, airtight packaging, custom gloves for handling, and a serial number tag to ensure authenticity.

Arsham enthusiasts and “Star Wars” fans alike will have the opportunity to purchase their own “R2-D2™: FUTURE ARTIFACT” starting September 15th on the official Daniel Arsham website. Given the exclusivity of the edition, it is advised that interested individuals keep a close eye on the release date.

This collaboration between Daniel Arsham and “Star Wars” showcases the intersection of popular culture and fine art. Arsham’s ability to bring a contemporary twist to the sci-fi world of “Star Wars” has sparked excitement among fans, collectors, and art enthusiasts worldwide.

Arsham’s “20 Ans” exhibition at the Perrotin Museum is set to feature a range of his distinctive works, including sculptures, paintings, and immersive installations. The exhibition provides a retrospective on Arsham’s career, reflecting on his artistic journey and exploring the themes of materiality, nostalgia, and time.

As the art world eagerly anticipates the release of the “R2-D2™: FUTURE ARTIFACT” sculpture, fans are enlivened by this unique collaboration that harmoniously brings together art and popular culture. Whether you are a die-hard fan of “Star Wars”, a collector of contemporary art, or simply appreciative of creative collaborations, this limited edition sculpture is sure to captivate audiences everywhere.

