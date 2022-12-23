Source Title: Honor 80 Series Wins Harper’s Bazaar “Annual Product Design” Award “Bibo Weilan” Shows Highlights

On December 22, in Shanghai, China, the Honor 80 series won the "Product Design of the Year" mobile phone award at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Design Awards with its new color scheme "Bibo Weilan" and an innovative appearance design that interprets the beauty of lines and light and shadow. The judges said that the Honor 80 series: the endless repetitive lines lead to a flowing rhythm, reminiscent of the abstract manifold of virtual reality. As a world-renowned high-end fashion media, this Harper's Bazaar "Great Design" annual design award has a strong lineup of judges, including Sha Xiaoli, editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar, and Chen Youjian, Han Xu, Lin Cunzhen, Liu Chunfeng, Ma Yansong, and Ye Jintian And other well-known designers and artists, jointly selected and collected works, selected good designs, and witnessed the birth of the "Annual Product Design" list of the first Harper's Bazaar Design Awards. In the award list, Honor 80 series is the only award-winning mobile phone product, which fully demonstrates its strength and taste in aesthetic design. Together with international brands such as Bulgari BVLGARI, CHAUMET and CHANEL, which also won awards on the same stage, they will provide the audience with Dedicate a visual feast, making people believe that "design is a creation that makes life better". Since its release in November this year, the appearance of the Honor 80 series has received unanimous praise from industry media and users. In particular, the new color scheme "Blue Waves and Slight Blue" innovatively deduces the beauty of lines and light and shadow, inspires the rhythm of life with natural rhythms, and captures eternal beauty and emotion in an infinitely changing world. It can be called a fusion of oriental aesthetics and modern trends. With its excellent aesthetic design, the Honor 80 series also has an artistic resonance with Oscar-winning art director and aesthetic master Tim Yeh. Jintian Yip was not only invited to serve as the aesthetic witness of the Honor 80 series, but also co-created the digital art work "Water without sound, blue waves slightly blue" with Honor. Through the abstract and dynamic interpretation of the iconic elements of the Honor 80 series, the light and shadow of the product are further released. The beauty, witnessing the mutual achievements of technology and art. "Bibo Weilan" also attracted the attention of many young acting stars. Liu Jia, Zhu Xudan, Zhao Yihuan, Daisy, etc. can be seen in the same frame as the Honor 80 series in the photos or videos posted on the Internet; the well-known talk show actor Pang Bo and the travel blogger Fang Qi also Shared the experience of using the Honor 80 series with netizens. It can be said that all circles have been captured by this mobile phone. It is reported that from December 23rd to January 5th, Xingye Taikoo Hui in Shanghai will hold the first Harper's Bazaar Design Awards of "Great Design" for two weeks. At that time, other award-winning works including the Honor 80 series will be displayed intensively, and the digital art work "Water without sound, blue waves and blue" will also be screened simultaneously. Fashionistas who want to check in with celebrities can go to experience the unique aesthetic concept and excellent performance of the Honor 80 series at a close distance, and encounter this unique winter "blue wave and slight blue".

