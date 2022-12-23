He went out to go climbing, but never heard from him again. The lifeless body of was found yesterday evening by the men of the Alpine Rescue Sergio Casagrande, 44 years old in less than twenty days, resident in Roe di Sedico but originally from Gioz in Belluno.

The Suem 118 power station in Pieve di Cadore was alerted around 18.20 yesterday for a man from Sedico, who had left instructions to go to self-belay climbing at the Podenzoi cragbut never heard from him again and didn’t answer calls and messages from people he was supposed to meet later.

In fact, an acquaintance raised the alarm. Immediately activated by the Suem Power Plant, a team from the Longarone Alpine Rescue reached the climbing wall and first of all identified theto his car which was still in the parking lot near the cliff.

Unfortunately, shortly afterwards, the CNSAs rescuers found the lifeless body of Sergio Casagrande in the Acque sector, that is, halfway up the cliff. For reasons to be ascertained, the man had in fact fallen and lost his life.

Having ascertained the death and obtained the authorization from the judiciary for the removal, the body was packed up by CNSAs rescuers and lowered on the path for about a hundred meters to the road below, to then be entrusted to the hearse. The Carabinieri also intervened on the spot.

Casagrande worked at Luxottica in the management and coordination of company data, but he was also passionate about photography, especially in the field of architecture, a passion he shared with his wife Anna, who is an architect. The couple have two children aged 8 and 5.

One of Casagrande’s main passions, however, was precisely the mountains and climbing in particular and his outings, even just for training on the crag or climbing wall and without company, were frequent. Also for this reason the causes of the fall that was fatal to him will have to be ascertained and that it shouldn’t happen in an environment that should be rather safe like the Podenzoi crag.

Casagrande was a sportsman, he also tried his hand at running (he also participated in the 24 Hours of San Martino with the team from Bolzano Bellunese) and in mountain running and he was certainly an expert who knew how to move around the wall.