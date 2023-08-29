The 6th China International New Materials Industry Expo: Cooperating and Sharing New Opportunities, Innovating and Stimulating Kinetic Energy

Cooperate and share new opportunities, innovate and stimulate new kinetic energy. The 6th China International New Materials Industry Expo opens grandly. Xu Qin delivered a welcome speech and announced the opening, Wang Jiangping delivered a speech, Liang Huiling hosted Lan Shaomin, and attended.

On the morning of August 29, the 6th China International New Materials Industry Expo, co-sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Heilongjiang Provincial People’s Government, opened in Harbin. Xu Qin, secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, delivered a welcome speech and announced the opening of the expo. Wang Jiangping, member of the party group and vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Liang Huiling presided over the opening ceremony. Lan Shaomin, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting.

Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, delivered a welcome speech and announced the opening of the expo

On behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, Xu Qin welcomed the guests present at the conference and expressed his gratitude to people from all walks of life who have cared about and supported the development of Heilongjiang for a long time. He said that the new material industry is a strategic, basic, and leading industry, and also a key field of high-tech competition. As the only international national-level exhibition in the field of new materials in my country, the new expo has become an important communication platform to promote technological cooperation and integrated development of the international new materials industry.

Wang Jiangping said that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will be guided by Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, in accordance with the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and will continue to work with all parties to promote industrial innovation and development for a long time, and build a new material industry. growth engine.

Li Zhongping, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Lu Weiwei, director of the Industry Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, Zheng Bei, vice governor of the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government, delivered speeches successively, Zou Ciyong, deputy director-general of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, and senior vice President Lei Huanli and Stefan de Frege, CTO of EBNER GmbH, delivered video speeches.

After the opening ceremony, the main forum of the expo was held. Konstantin Novoselov, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics, He Dongfeng, Chairman of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Du Shanyi, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Zhou Yuxian, Chairman of China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Cathay Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Chairman Liu Xiucai delivered a keynote speech. Han Jiecai, President of Harbin Institute of Technology, presided over the event.

Before the opening ceremony, Xu Qin, Liang Huiling, Wang Jiangping, and other leaders and guests visited the exhibition area of ​​the conference and had on-site exchanges with domestic and foreign exhibitors.

With the theme of “Cooperation and Sharing of New Opportunities, Innovation to Stimulate New Momentum”, this year’s new expo adheres to the purpose of “professionalization, internationalization, and marketization” to highlight new materials for application scenarios such as large aircraft, high-speed rail, and new energy for product innovation achievements. Set up ten exhibition areas such as the New Era Ten Years New Materials Achievement Exhibition, arrange more than 40 matchmaking activities, and more than 1,000 domestic and foreign institutions and enterprises participate in the exhibition.

Comrades in charge of relevant national ministries and commissions, provincial leaders of some provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities), representatives of 31 provincial (regional, municipal) delegations, provincial leaders in Kazakhstan, envoys to China, representatives of international organizations, 25 international and domestic academicians, experts More than 600 people, including representatives of scholars, relevant units directly under the Central Provincial Government, comrades in charge of various cities (prefectures), business representatives, and journalists from the news media, attended the opening ceremony. (Reporter Cao Zhongyi and photo Guo Junfeng)

