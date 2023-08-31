Home » The AI ​​market is flying, but keep an eye on the semiconductor sector
Business

The AI ​​market is flying, but keep an eye on the semiconductor sector

by admin
The AI ​​market is flying, but keep an eye on the semiconductor sector

Artificial intelligence, keep an eye on the semiconductor market

The global market of Artificial Intelligence it is estimated to be around $120 billion, a figure that some research institutes plan to expand several times to $1.6 trillion by 2030 as technology progresses. Currently, the market of the AI can be classified into four segments: Compute, Infrastructure, Developers, and Applications. Most of the hype surrounding AI is focused on developers like OpenAI (the company behind ChatGPT), but in reality the vast majority of AI-related spending is in the compute segment.

READ ALSO: Meloni, the signals from the “powers that be”. Trips from abroad after the extra tax

While it’s hard to predict what AI could become in the next decade, what we do know is that AI models require massive amounts of data collection, scrubbing, and analysis. As tasks become more complicated, so does the computing power required. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, may be in a unique position to tap into this insatiable appetite for computing power. Since 2013 the company has increased its dividends by increasing revenues due to growing market share in cutting-edge manufacturing.

The business of Broadcom is another major beneficiary of artificial intelligence. The company specializes in manufacturing application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), which are critical for connecting AI clusters and driving traffic into and out of data centers. Since 2010 Broadcom has increased its dividends by increasing revenues especially in the semiconductors for communications.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Implementation of “Recognize the House but not the...

Dax leaves 16,000 points behind

Time Deposit of Banca Popolare Sant’Angelo: Opinions and...

China International Textile Fabrics and Accessories Expo 2023:...

Vanmoof finds buyers – and plans radical change...

The European Union in the “big game” of...

Postal Savings Bank Makes Preparations for Adjusting Stock...

Blume swears by VW managers for more difficult...

Caivano, Meloni in the place of horror: from...

A-Share Semi-Annual Report: The Rise of Industries Leading...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy