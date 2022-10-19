Home Business The Angelini group launches a 300 million euro fund to support start-ups in the healthcare sector
The Angelini group launches a 300 million euro fund to support start-ups in the healthcare sector

The Angelini group launches a 300 million euro fund to support start-ups in the healthcare sector

The Angelini Industries Group has announced the creation of Angelini Ventures: it will be an international venture capital company that will invest in start-ups active in the biotechnology, life sciences and especially digital healthcare sectors.

The group will invest 300 million euros which will go to companies in Europe, North America and Israel with particular attention to brain health and market segments aimed at women, children and the elderly. Angelini Ventures, which is based in Rome, has already planned international investments for 60 million euros.

The current investment portfolio includes Argobio, a startup studio in the biotech sector based in Paris, Angelini Lumira Biosciences Fund, a North American fund that invests in start-ups; and Pretzel Therapeutics, a Boston-based company that develops mitochondrial therapies.

“Thanks to our specific skills and expertise, we have the ambition not only to further develop our business in the health sector, but also and above all to give voice and life to solutions that have a positive impact on patients, communities and the system. Country »commented Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, Chief Executive Officer of Angelini Industries.

“We are building a solid infrastructure to develop and invest in new ideas, collaborations and technologies” commented Paolo Di Giorgio, Chief Executive Officer of Angelini Ventures.

