The Antitrust rejects the government on the Pnrr: "We are not able to complete it"

The Antitrust rejects the government on the Pnrr: "We are not able to complete it"

Antitrust: “We are not able to complete the Pnrr”

Roberto Rustichelli, president of the Guarantor Authority for Competition and the Market, declared during his participation in the States General of the Restart, organized by the economic and social observatory ‘Riparte l’Italia’ in Bologna, that “we are unable to complete what was announced for the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR)”. Rustichelli took responsibility for what he said by recognizing the challenges linked to the structural weaknesses of the Italian economy. “We are in a moment in which we are recording less growth and more inflationbetween internal and international challenges”, added Rustichelli.

“Innovation, investment, development and social cohesion are key words in the discussion on the growth and competitiveness of the country”, said Rustichelli. “We must aim for an increasingly competitive economy, to entrepreneurial dynamism: things that are a pillar for the promotion of democratic principles, guaranteeing diversity, equal access to opportunities and freedom of choice. Italy, in this context, can seize various opportunities such as the diversification of sources, the green transition, the reorganization of production chains”. “The competition – concludes the president of the Agcm – therefore, it is the essential condition for the market to generate wealth but also the condition to contribute to the well-being of consumers”.

Pnrr: TAR rejects Florence Municipality appeal for stadium

The Regional Administrative Court (Tar) of Lazio rejected the appeal presented by the Municipality of Florence against the defunding decree issued by the government regarding the 55 million euros allocated to the redevelopment of the Artemio Franchi stadium. The funds were originally granted, only to be later revoked. The news was communicated through an official statement issued by the Municipality of Florence, which expressed its surprise and announced its intention to appeal to the Council of State.

