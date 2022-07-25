The balance of the two cities and the two financing decreased by 2.501 billion yuan

Securities Times Network News, as of July 22, the balance of financing between the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 1,626.749 billion yuan, a decrease of 2.501 billion yuan from the previous trading day. Among them, the financing balance was 1527.551 billion yuan, a decrease of 3.063 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day; the securities lending balance was 99.198 billion yuan, an increase of 562 million yuan compared with the previous trading day.