Home Business The balance of the two cities and the two financing decreased by 2.501 billion yuan_ Securities Times Network
Business

The balance of the two cities and the two financing decreased by 2.501 billion yuan_ Securities Times Network

by admin
The balance of the two cities and the two financing decreased by 2.501 billion yuan_ Securities Times Network
</p> <p> The balance of the two cities and the two financing decreased by 2.501 billion yuan_ Securities Times Network<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > Finance

The balance of the two cities and the two financing decreased by 2.501 billion yuan

2022-07-25 09:24

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Que Fusheng

Securities Times Network

Que Fusheng

2022-07-25 09:24

Securities Times Network News, as of July 22, the balance of financing between the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 1,626.749 billion yuan, a decrease of 2.501 billion yuan from the previous trading day. Among them, the financing balance was 1527.551 billion yuan, a decrease of 3.063 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day; the securities lending balance was 99.198 billion yuan, an increase of 562 million yuan compared with the previous trading day.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4757746

    The balance of the two cities and the two financing decreased by 2.501 billion yuan

    6878

    Finance

    news

    1429

    Que Fusheng

    2022-07-25

    See also  Chuangjin Hexin Fund Luo Mercury: Financing needs and credit creation process are expected to return to the trend of repair_Oriental Fortune Network

    You may also like

    Trento 2023 Festival, the theme will be: “The...

    Wild telemarketing: the new register of oppositions will...

    The latest release! On July 25, the Shanghai...

    Aid decree, Castelli; “VAT cleared on bread and...

    Algebris: in September Fed tone radically different with...

    Revenue Agency under cyber-attack: suspicions about a Russian...

    Leonardo: sells another 2 firefighting and helicopter rescue...

    Macroeconomics: Three major concerns for the second half...

    The 10 motorbikes to travel without problems alone...

    Official announcement, new image and new LOGO of...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy