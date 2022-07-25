Officials said Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine’s key grain export port of Odessa, hours after Russia signed an international agreement to ease its restrictions on the Black Sea coastline and allow safe transportation of grain and other food items , thereby alleviating the looming global food crisis.

The attack on Odessa appeared to violate the terms of a U.N.-brokered agreement signed by Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on Friday, a copy of which was seen by The Wall Street Journal, according to a copy of the agreement seen by The Wall Street Journal that the two countries were not allowed to attack port facilities. or civilian vessels used for grain transport. UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the attack, saying in a statement that all parties had committed to ensuring the safety of Ukrainian food shipments.

At least two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit Odessa, Ukraine’s only major port not occupied by Russia, damaging infrastructure there, Ukrainian officials said. Two other missiles fired by Russia from warships and submarines were shot down by air defenses, officials said.

…