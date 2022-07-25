Home World Russia Attacks Ukrainian Port of Odessa After Signing Agreement to Restore Grain Exports – WSJ
World

Russia Attacks Ukrainian Port of Odessa After Signing Agreement to Restore Grain Exports – WSJ

by admin
Russia Attacks Ukrainian Port of Odessa After Signing Agreement to Restore Grain Exports – WSJ

Officials said Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine’s key grain export port of Odessa, hours after Russia signed an international agreement to ease its restrictions on the Black Sea coastline and allow safe transportation of grain and other food items , thereby alleviating the looming global food crisis.

The attack on Odessa appeared to violate the terms of a U.N.-brokered agreement signed by Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on Friday, a copy of which was seen by The Wall Street Journal, according to a copy of the agreement seen by The Wall Street Journal that the two countries were not allowed to attack port facilities. or civilian vessels used for grain transport. UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the attack, saying in a statement that all parties had committed to ensuring the safety of Ukrainian food shipments.

At least two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit Odessa, Ukraine’s only major port not occupied by Russia, damaging infrastructure there, Ukrainian officials said. Two other missiles fired by Russia from warships and submarines were shot down by air defenses, officials said.

See also  Zuckerberg speaks out on whistleblower testimony and media reports-Wall Street Journal

You may also like

France, insults a group of nudists and is...

Shooting in Canada in Langley, “several dead”. A...

Great Britain, the Court of Appeal orders a...

Eurovision, Ukraine hands the 2023 edition to the...

Ukraine sells Eurovision 2023 to the UK

Explosive-laden drones in Russia-Ukraine conflict: 3-5 minutes to...

Carry forward the common values ​​of all mankind...

Barca capsizes in the Bahamas, at least 17...

Tunisia to vote for the constitutional referendum: Saied...

Myanmar, four death sentences carried out: the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy