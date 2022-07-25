Home Entertainment “Saint Seiya” live-action movie shooting trailer will be released in 2023-Japanese and Korean comics-cnBeta.COM
"Saint Seiya" live-action movie shooting trailer will be released in 2023

"Saint Seiya" live-action movie shooting trailer will be released in 2023

The live-action film “Saint Seiya”, a classic remake by Hollywood, will be released in 2023. At the just-held San Diego Comic-Con Festival, a set of special videos were officially released. Let’s enjoy it together.

• “Saint Seiya” live-action film jointly produced by Japan’s Toei Animation and Sony Pictures, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Starr, Diego Tinoco, Mark Dacascos will also act. “The Witcher” senior animator and special effects artist Tomasz Baginski directed, participated in the new Marvel movie “Shang Qi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, Zheng Jizong, a member of the family class, served as the martial arts instructor.

The plot of the live-action film “Saint Seiya” is a new original story derived from Masami Chata’s classic Japanese manga. It tells the awakening of the mysterious power of the street orphan Seiya. He puts on the ancient Greek Pegasus armor and struggles to control his own gods. The fate of Sienna, a maiden of supernatural power, joins a supernatural war.

