The Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate decision and outlook report this week

On April 28, the Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate resolution and outlook report, after which the Governor of the Bank of Japan will hold a currency press conference. At present, UBS and Nomura two major banks believe that the Bank of Japan may maintain the current ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged at the interest rate meeting held on April 27-28.

