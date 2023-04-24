Home » The Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate decision and outlook report this week
Business

The Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate decision and outlook report this week

by admin
The Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate decision and outlook report this week

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-04-24 15:58:07

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On April 28, the Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate resolution and outlook report, after which the Governor of the Bank of Japan will hold a currency press conference. At present, UBS and Nomura two major banks believe that the Bank of Japan may maintain the current ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged at the interest rate meeting held on April 27-28.

The Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate decision and outlook report this week

On April 28, the Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate resolution and outlook report, after which the Governor of the Bank of Japan will hold a currency press conference. At present, UBS and Nomura two major banks believe that the Bank of Japan may maintain the current ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged at the interest rate meeting held on April 27-28.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  The Chinese Men's Football East Asian Cup is facing huge challenges, and the players in the severe epidemic prevention situation must work hard_National Football_Selection Team_Japan

You may also like

Resolution 24 of 03/04/2023 – National report for...

Standard Chartered: Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by the...

Tim, Vivendi’s requests and analysts’ halt: what can...

Cautious EU stock exchanges with eyes on quarterly...

Violante: “Meloni is extraneous to fascism. Giorgia pushes...

Dombrovskis, on Wednesday the new EU Stability Pact

Pensions, mockery of Quota 100: he had to...

Cell phone at the wheel: Rhineland-Palatinate wants to...

The civil war in Myanmar is set to...

Scarce: Berlin SPD approves black and red /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy