Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-04-24 15:58:07 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On April 28, the Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate resolution and outlook report, after which the Governor of the Bank of Japan will hold a currency press conference. At present, UBS and Nomura two major banks believe that the Bank of Japan may maintain the current ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged at the interest rate meeting held on April 27-28.

The Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate decision and outlook report this week