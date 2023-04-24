China Business News 2023-04-24 15:58:07
On April 28, the Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate resolution and outlook report, after which the Governor of the Bank of Japan will hold a currency press conference. At present, UBS and Nomura two major banks believe that the Bank of Japan may maintain the current ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged at the interest rate meeting held on April 27-28.
The Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate decision and outlook report this week
