The UK’s rail network is an undeniably crucial part of its infrastructure, and a service on which millions of workers and citizens rely each week. It is one of the more popular forms of public transport, though travel by car remains the most popular form of travel in the UK overall.

However, recent societal changes and economic factors have seen the train outstrip the car for usefulness in business settings. Here are some of the ways in which it is beneficial.

Cost-Effectiveness

The first, and perhaps most impactful benefit to utilising train networks for business travel relates to cost-effectiveness. Travel to a number of popular destinations is rendered relatively inexpensive, especially in comparison to other public and private travel options.

Train travel is a powerful alternative to air travel in this regard, where domestic flights were once a relatively cheap and easy way to get from place to place. Today, though, disruption and rising costs make air travel a less suitable option. Meanwhile, the rising cost of fuel makes maintaining a company car more expensive than ever before – and makes rail travel a much more compelling option.

Efficient Travel

Train travel is also an exceedingly efficient way to carry out a business journey. Urban and suburban stations are well-linked by other forms of transport, and meetings in urban centres are easily made thanks to the central location of city stations.

In many cases, private travel is made more difficult by city infrastructure, either due to congestion or measures designed to reduce it. As cities move towards pedestrianisation, the train becomes a better route to city centres than other modes of transport.

Increased Comfort

Trains are a vastly more comfortable mode of travel than other modes, whether car or bus. Business travel by car often involves long hours of active concentration on the road, and can cause mental stress as well as physical discomfort. Trains, though, offer more legroom and comfier seating. As such, you can retain your energy and composure before continuing with the purpose of your trip.

Work Capabilities

The amenities afforded by rail travel also enable you to continue to work even as you travel. Work is rendered impossible by private travel solutions such as the car, even if you are not the driver. Modern trains provide customers with tables and charging points, meaning you can break out your laptop and work while you move.

This can have supremely positive implications for your trip as a whole, giving you more time to prepare for meetings and presentations. You are also able to continue managing your team while on the move, ensuring there is no slowdown as a result of your travelling.

