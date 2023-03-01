The Biofarma group appoints Gianfranco Nazzi as new CEO

Il biopharma group, checked by Ardian and from Scarpa familyEuropean leader in the development and contract manufacturing of food supplements, medical devices and cosmetics, and characterized by a particular focus on the probiotics segment, announces the nomination of Gianfranco Nazzi as new CEO. Born in Udine, Gianfranco Nazzi boasts more than 20 years of international experience gained in various leading multinational companies in the pharmaceutical sectorwhere he held managerial roles of great responsibility.

In his new position, Gianfranco Nazzi – thanks to his vast managerial experience and his profound skills in the commercial, research and development and production fields – will lead the group with the aim of continuing its path of organic and inorganic growthfocusing on internationalization and on development of new products and innovative technologies by and clients.

“It is a great honor to be able to lead a constantly evolving and expanding company such as Biofarma Group. For me, this represents an extremely stimulating challenge that I take up with determination and passion” – he declared Gianfranco Nazzi, managing director of Biofarma Group. “We will continue to work to develop the company’s potential in an even more complete way, trying to seize the further opportunities that the market will offer us”.

Con 282 million euros in turnover and over 900 employees, Biofarma Group is the European leader in the development and contract manufacturing of food supplements, medical devices and cosmetics, and is characterized by a particular focus on the probiotics segment. The team matters 6 productive sitesof which 4 in Italy – in Mereto di Tomba (UD), Group HeadquartersGallarate and Cusano Milanino (MI) and S. Pietro Viminario (PD) – and 2 in France, in L’Herbergement and Sérent.