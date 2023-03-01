She died this morning Michelle Boldrinithe 39-year-old Italian tourist who has been hospitalized for six days Aga Khan in MombasaKenya following the fire at the resort of Sweet Barracuda Inn where he was on vacation.

The woman, originally from the province of Bergamohad immediately appeared in serious condition. Admitted to intensive care, developed complications and got worse day by day. Boldrini’s mother landed a little while ago in the Kenyan city, assisted by the Italian Embassy which, through the honorary Consulate, has followed the story from the outset in contact with the local authorities.