In the workshop of CNBM Jiaxing Glass (Heilongjiang) Co., Ltd., the robotic arm on the intelligent production line is working.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Jianwei

In 2022, the building materials industry will overcome the influence of frequent epidemics, weak market demand, and high fluctuations in production costs, and focus on stabilizing production, ensuring supply, adjusting structure, and accelerating green and low-carbon transformation. The overall economic operation of the industry will remain stable, and the industrial structure will continue to grow. Optimization, showing a trend of stable operation and declining, and stable and rising development quality, contributing industry strength to my country’s economic and social development. Looking forward to 2023, under the influence of stable growth expectations, the building materials industry is expected to achieve restorative growth.

Overall operation remains stable

“The investment in fixed assets in the industry has maintained growth, the export of building materials commodities has reached a new high, and the adjustment of industrial structure has continued to advance. The prosperity index of the material industry was 98.2, which was significantly lower than that of the previous year, and the output of major products and economic benefit indicators both declined, but the industry’s operation momentum is still positive.

Judging from the main data, among the 31 building materials products monitored by the China Building Materials Federation, the output of 8 products increased year-on-year, and the output of 23 products decreased year-on-year. Among them, the output of cement was 2.12 billion tons, a year-on-year decrease of 10.8%; the output of flat glass was 1.01 billion weight boxes, a year-on-year decrease of 3.7%. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, in 2022, the operating income of building materials and non-metallic mining industrial enterprises above designated size will decrease by 4.2% year-on-year, and the total profit will decrease by 20.4% year-on-year.

“In 2022, the demand for cement will drop sharply, and the national output will hit the lowest level in the past 11 years.” Chen Bolin, deputy secretary-general of the China Cement Association, believes that the overall prosperity of the cement industry is not good, mainly due to factors such as declining production and sales and rising costs. Under the dual pressure of falling cement volume and price and rising costs, industry profits have fallen more. According to data from the China Cement Association, the profit of the cement industry is expected to be 68 billion yuan in 2022, a year-on-year decrease of about 60%.

Although the added value and main economic efficiency indicators of the building materials industry above designated size have declined, the building materials industry will perform well in terms of exports and industrial structure in 2022. The number of enterprises above designated size reached 42,000, and the proportion of the processed products industry further expanded to 62%; the investment in fixed assets in the industry increased steadily, an increase of about 6.7% over the previous year; the export value of building materials was 50.9 billion US dollars, hitting a record high for the third consecutive year.

According to data from the China Cement Association, in the week from February 13 to 19, 2023, the national cement market price index was 424 yuan/ton, the first rebound in the year; in the week from February 20 to 26, the national cement market price index was 429.3 yuan / ton, up 0.94% month-on-month, and continued to recover. In this regard, Chen Bolin said that the domestic cement market demand continued to recover slowly in mid-February, and the rural construction market showed a growth trend. Whether the cement market can recover next still needs to pay close attention to the progress of the resumption of projects in various places in March.

“Infrastructure investment is expected to maintain rapid growth in 2023. As the real estate industry bottoms out and stabilizes, it is expected that the demand for cement will remain flat throughout the year, and the growth rate of demand will show the characteristics of low before and high, and weak before and then strong.” Chen Bolin said, In 2023, the recovery of the cement industry’s prosperity remains optimistic. “The relatively stable market environment is conducive to the industry to mediate contradictions through supply and effectively transmit cost pressures. The level of industry efficiency in 2023 is expected to be significantly improved compared with 2022.”

Low-carbon transformation promotes development

In 2023, the development of the building materials industry is facing challenges from inside and outside the industry. In recent years, with the adjustment of my country’s national economic structure, the market structure of the building materials industry has changed from being mainly driven by investment in the past to a balanced market structure of investment support, consumption promotion, and export regulation, and its ability to adapt to changes in external situations has been continuously enhanced.

At the same time, building materials products include building materials and products, non-metallic minerals and products, and new inorganic non-metallic materials. The diversified development of parts, electronic information, household appliances, automobile high-speed rail, new materials, new energy and other markets, and the continuous growth of these industries will support the stable operation and development and transformation of the building materials industry.

“This year, if the building materials industry wants to achieve stable scale and maintain growth in the adjustment of market structure, it must accelerate the development of green, intelligent, and high-end industries to solve risks and challenges, improve viability, competitiveness, and leading capabilities, and achieve long-term stable development. .” Yan Xiaofeng said.

From the perspective of the market environment of the building materials industry, 2023 is the key year for the full launch of the “Building Materials Industry Carbon Peak Implementation Plan”. The building materials industry will start large-scale energy-saving and consumption-reducing technological transformation, involving cement, flat glass, building ceramics, and sanitary ceramics. and other key industries. According to the requirements, all production enterprises in the building materials industry must reach the benchmark level of energy efficiency before 2025, and 30% (including 20% ​​of flat glass) reach the benchmark level of energy efficiency. This will involve more than one-third of the enterprises, and the capital demand exceeds 300 billion Yuan.

From the perspective of the endogenous power of the building materials industry, the output value of the building materials processing products industry exceeded that of the basic materials industry in 2018. In 2019, the building materials processing products industry accounted for more than 50% of the building materials industry. In 2022, it will continue to optimize and exceed 60%. The industrial chain continues to optimize. The adjustment of industrial structure is continuous and stable. Even so, the industrialization, scale and industrial transformation and upgrading of industries such as concrete and cement products, wall and roof materials, technical glass, building stones, and non-metallic minerals are still advancing, and the number of building materials enterprises above designated size will continue to increase. The endogenous driving force for the development of the building materials industry is still stable.

Faced with the above-mentioned opportunities and challenges, the whole building materials industry took active actions. “The building materials industry has generally realized that the current top priority is to speed up the green and low-carbon transformation of the industry, promote industrial development through internal transformation, and achieve safe and high-quality development.” Yan Xiaofeng introduced, combining the characteristics of the building materials industry and the actual development, China Construction The Materials Federation has determined the development direction of green, high-end, and intelligent development of the entire industry, and further refined it to build building materials with zero outsourced electricity factories, zero fossil energy factories, zero primary resource factories, zero carbon emission factories, and zero waste The concept of the “six zero” demonstration factory of waste emission factories and zero-employee factories.

At the same time, in response to the weak links of my country’s building materials-related industrial chains, supply chains and current and future transformation needs, the building materials industry has initiated key technology “revealing the list and taking command”, and through the “horse racing” mechanism, relevant resources inside and outside the industry have been organized to tackle key problems. At present, the China Building Materials Federation has identified 55 major scientific and technological research projects in 25 directions, which are expected to produce a number of subversive, iterative, and urgent technologies within 3 to 5 years, and fundamentally promote the development of the building materials industry in an all-round way. transformation.

Promote green building materials to the countryside

“In 2022, the company selected two economical energy-saving doors and windows as green building materials to go to the countryside. The main sales areas are in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Beijing, Tianjin and other places, as well as in Hebei Province. With the support of more than 120 chain franchise stores in the local cities, they radiate to the countryside. , the actual sales in the link of going to the countryside was 162 million yuan, accounting for 12.4% of the total retail sales of loose orders in the country.” Lin Shaozhong, vice president of Hebei Aorun Shunda Group, told reporters that the market influence of green building materials going to the countryside is gradually emerging. “Within two weeks after the Spring Festival this year, the sales background system reported that consultation and purchase intentions for designated door and window products going to the countryside have increased significantly.”

In order to speed up the production, certification, promotion and application of green building materials, promote the consumption of green building materials, and help the construction of beautiful countryside, in March 2022, six departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology jointly issued the “Notice on Carrying out the 2022 Green Building Materials Going to the Countryside Activities”, And appointed the China Building Materials Federation and the Green Building Materials Product Certification Technical Committee to take the lead in organizing the establishment of the Green Building Materials to the Countryside Activity Work Promotion Group. According to Chen Guoqing, deputy secretary of the party committee and executive vice president of China Building Materials Federation, more than 600 certified companies have made commitments to product quality, price, and service, and more than 1,400 products have participated in activities in different forms. In 2022, a total of 3,831 green building materials certification certificates will be issued.

For green building materials going to the countryside, consumers are most concerned about product quality and price. In order to bring high-quality green building material products into thousands of households, relevant enterprises and institutions have planned the “Leading Enterprises of Green Building Materials to Benefit the People Action” to select outstanding domestic green building materials companies and introduce plans to benefit the people, truly benefiting the people. “At present, a group of key green building materials enterprises have implemented preferential policies and played a leading role as a leading enterprise.” Chen Guoqing said.

Su Guijun, deputy director of the Green Building Materials Product Certification Technical Committee, said that in 2023, the activities of green building materials going to the countryside will continue to deepen. “We will do a good job in connecting with the competent authorities of the pilot area and the government of the sinking area, and promote the support of the green building materials industry through diversified sinking activities such as corporate exchanges, production and marketing docking, and pilot projects.” At the same time, Explore the best ways for different types of green building material enterprises to participate in activities under the new situation, and increase the enthusiasm of enterprises to participate; actively expand the coverage of the action to benefit the people, let more high-quality green building material products participate in the activities, and create green building materials with market-oriented means. The new situation of building materials going to the countryside activities; further improve the certification framework and classification of green building materials products, do a good job of technical support and guarantee for expanding the product range of green building materials going to the countryside activities, and increase the coverage of activities. (Zhu Junbi)

