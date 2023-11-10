The call center against anti-telemarketing apps, “Abuse of user data, they blackmail us”

0
They promise to protect us from spam, but in reality “they are guilty of illegally collecting sensitive user data and “using it to extort legal call centers”. The accusation is aimed at the Hiya and Trucaller appsthe most famous telemarketing anti-spam and comes in a report that some consumer associations and call centers will present to the Chamber on November 14th.
