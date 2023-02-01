Listen to the audio version of the article

2023 is off to a good start car market which in Italy records 128,301 registrations, with one a 18.96% growth on January 2022. This result brings volumes back to the first month of 2021 even if the figure remains 22.4% lower than in January 2019, a pre-pandemic situation. The monthly survey conducted by the Centro Studi Promotor directed by Gian Primo Quagliano at the end of January shows a decisive improvement in the flow of visitors to the showrooms and also in the dynamics of the acquisition of orders.

Government stimulus is needed for a full recovery

The current recovery is essentially due to an easing of the supply difficulties generated by the lack of microchip and other essential components for the production of passenger cars. But to return to normality and therefore to a volume of registrations close to 2 million cars a year, the factors that affected the

negatively on the question, adds Promoter.

To stimulate the recovery, a new Government intervention is needed on the incentives that can be booked from 10 January «which are showing the same defects as those of 2022. In particular, to date the allocation for traditionally fueled cars with CO2 emissions from 61 to 135 grams per kilometer is already 83.4% booked and will therefore sell out at

very short, while the allocation for electric cars and surroundings risks remaining

largely unused as happened in 2022».

Widespread growth, against the trend Peugeot, Ford, Opel and Honda

In terms of car manufacturers, almost all the main brands are growing, while they are exceptions Peugeot, Ford, Opel and Honda, which lose between 16 and 21% of registrations. The MG brand also peeps out in Italy, owned by the Chinese house SAIC Motors, which compared to the 266 cars registered a year ago recorded over 1,300 registrations, conquering a market share of 1%.

On the European market, however, in 2022 the registrations of new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) continued to grow, despite the general market decline of almost 10%. The market share of full electric models rose to 12.1%an improvement of 3 percentage points compared to 2021. It was also a positive year for hybrids, which achieved a market share of 22.6%, alongside plug which stand at 9.4%, slightly higher than 2021.