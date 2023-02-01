Home World Lady Diana, at auction the 32 letters on the divorce from Charles: “Atrocious and terrible”
World

Lady Diana, at auction the 32 letters on the divorce from Charles: “Atrocious and terrible”

by admin
Lady Diana, at auction the 32 letters on the divorce from Charles: “Atrocious and terrible”

The letters of the late Princess Diana, in which she reveals her pain for her divorce from Charles, are being auctioned in England and offer new details on one of the most difficult and traumatic moments experienced by Lady D. In fact, in one of the 32 letters she reaches say: «I am going through a very difficult moment and the pressure is high and it comes from all sides. Sometimes it’s just too hard to keep my head up and I’m on my knees today and just wish this divorce goes through soon as the possible cost is tremendous.”

Lady D defines the separation process “atrocious and terrible” and vents herself in this way: “If I had known a year ago what I would have experienced during this divorce, I would never have consented”. Diana also speaks, in a 1996 letter, of her belief that the royal family was bugging her phone. The letters had been sent between 1995 and 1996 by the princess to a couple of friends, Susie and Tarek Kassem, who decided to sell them.

The auction is scheduled for February 16 by Lay’s Auctioneers in Cornwall and the letters are valued at a total of 90,000 pounds. Proceeds will go to charities Diana sponsored when she was alive.

See also  Holidays (denied) while the country was in lockdown, Boris Johnson apologizes and discharges on the staff

You may also like

ECB to raise rates by 0.50% in February,...

Washington, man shoots in subway: one dead and...

FBI searches Biden’s beach house in investigation into...

UNHCR: Pope’s voice matters for refugees – Vatican...

Taiwan activates defenses: 34 Chinese aircraft and 9...

California, police kills Anthony Lowe: African American in...

Kenyan activists and Sant’Egid’s group honored with 2023...

Usa, African American killed by police: he was...

Biden, the Glsdb bombs in Kiev: how they...

The dodo could come back to life thanks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy