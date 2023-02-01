The letters of the late Princess Diana, in which she reveals her pain for her divorce from Charles, are being auctioned in England and offer new details on one of the most difficult and traumatic moments experienced by Lady D. In fact, in one of the 32 letters she reaches say: «I am going through a very difficult moment and the pressure is high and it comes from all sides. Sometimes it’s just too hard to keep my head up and I’m on my knees today and just wish this divorce goes through soon as the possible cost is tremendous.”

Lady D defines the separation process “atrocious and terrible” and vents herself in this way: “If I had known a year ago what I would have experienced during this divorce, I would never have consented”. Diana also speaks, in a 1996 letter, of her belief that the royal family was bugging her phone. The letters had been sent between 1995 and 1996 by the princess to a couple of friends, Susie and Tarek Kassem, who decided to sell them.

The auction is scheduled for February 16 by Lay’s Auctioneers in Cornwall and the letters are valued at a total of 90,000 pounds. Proceeds will go to charities Diana sponsored when she was alive.