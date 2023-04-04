This payment giant earns money with every tip – Switzerland boss justifies himself: “Cash also costs money” Anyone who pays digitally in Switzerland cannot avoid Worldline. In an interview, Marc Schluep explains when card payments could become cheaper – and why there will be Munz and Nötli for a long time to come.

Mobile phones are becoming increasingly important when making payments, says Marc Schluep. Bild: Christian Beutler/ Keystone

The French group Worldline is an unknown giant: As a payment processor for debit and credit cards, it has an annual turnover of more than three billion euros. Still, the company largely flies under the public radar. Only those who look closely at the checkout at the wholesaler will see the company logo on the payment terminal. The business model is lucrative: the company earns money with every card payment – ​​including in Switzerland, where Worldline employs around 800 people. In an interview, Marc Schluep, head of the Swiss business, talks about fees, tips – and the future of cash.