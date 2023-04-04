Home Business The card king earns his tips – now Worldline is fighting back
Business

The card king earns his tips – now Worldline is fighting back

by admin
The card king earns his tips – now Worldline is fighting back

This payment giant earns money with every tip – Switzerland boss justifies himself: “Cash also costs money”

Anyone who pays digitally in Switzerland cannot avoid Worldline. In an interview, Marc Schluep explains when card payments could become cheaper – and why there will be Munz and Nötli for a long time to come.

Mobile phones are becoming increasingly important when making payments, says Marc Schluep.

Bild: Christian Beutler/ Keystone

The French group Worldline is an unknown giant: As a payment processor for debit and credit cards, it has an annual turnover of more than three billion euros. Still, the company largely flies under the public radar. Only those who look closely at the checkout at the wholesaler will see the company logo on the payment terminal. The business model is lucrative: the company earns money with every card payment – ​​including in Switzerland, where Worldline employs around 800 people. In an interview, Marc Schluep, head of the Swiss business, talks about fees, tips – and the future of cash.

See also  Vatican - Pope spends night in hospital due to "respiratory infection".

You may also like

Also energy transition topic: Habeck: Bayer invests 60...

Marin, it’s not about sexy dancing. Finns furious...

Bullard (Fed): “Oil production cut could complicate Fed...

Cooperation: Eastern Swiss start-up promoters team up

Resolution 55 of 03/21/2023 – Designation to the...

This is what people expect from companies

Milan stock exchange positive closing on March 3rd....

Was this mistake her undoing?

Veltroni makes the film on doing good but...

The 6th Digital China Construction Summit will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy