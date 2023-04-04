The three previous action plans on drug therapy safety have made important contributions to improvements in this area since 2008; Among these, the introduction of a nationwide medication plan is one of the most important results. The E-Health Act, which came into force at the end of 2015, stipulates that from October 2016 all insured persons who use at least three prescribed medications are entitled to have a doctor issue a paper medication plan. From 2018, the medication plan should also be available electronically from the health card.

The action plan for the years 2016 to 2019 was developed together with doctors and pharmacists, the German Hospital Society, the Patient Safety Action Alliance, the German Nursing Council and patient associations. It continues efforts to improve drug therapy safety and includes 42 measures with the following thematic priorities:

Sensitizing patients, doctors, pharmacists, nurses and the public to avoidable risks of drug therapy

Improving information about medicines, labeling of medicines

Documentation of drug therapy and measurement of drug therapy safety

Strategies to improve the safety of the drug therapy process

Research in the field of drug therapy safety

Organization of the implementation and updating of the action plan.

The Federal Ministry of Health is providing almost 3 million euros by 2019 for the implementation of individual measures, including the development of a database for the dosage of medicines for children and a medication plan app for the visually impaired. Further measures are carried out by the other parties involved.

A notice: The BMG-sponsored “International Patient Safety Day” on September 17, 2016 focuses on the topic of drug therapy safety.