Securities Times e company news, Ruan Jianhong, director of the investigation and statistics department of the central bank, said at a press conference on the 13th that from the published data, by the end of 2022, the M2 balance will be 266.43 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.8%. This rate is 0.6 percentage points lower than the previous month (end of November 2022) and 2.8 percentage points higher than the same period of the previous year (end of 2021). The high growth rate of M2 is mainly due to the increased financial support of financial institutions for the real economy and the corresponding increase in derived currencies. In 2023, the People’s Bank of China will resolutely implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Central Economic Work Conference. The prudent monetary policy must be precise and powerful, and maintain credit support for the real economy. It is expected that the growth rate of M2 will remain stable and the flow of the whole society will continue to be maintained. Sex is reasonably adequate.