The central bank’s 499 billion yuan MLF operation interest rate remains unchanged

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-16 07:51

Xinhua News Agency reported that in order to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system, the People’s Bank of China launched a 499 billion yuan medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation and a 203 billion yuan open market reverse repurchase operation on February 15, which fully met the needs of financial institutions. Both were the same as the previous one.

Screenshot of the central bank’s official website

Among them, the MLF operation period is 1 year, and the winning bid rate is 2.75%; the reverse repurchase operation period is 7 days, and the winning bid rate is 2%.

Since 300 billion yuan of MLF operations expired that month, this MLF operation is an incremental continuation. Wang Qing, the chief macro analyst of Oriental Jincheng, believes that this means that after my country’s new RMB loans hit a record high in a single month in January, the policy will continue to support bank credit issuance and make timely efforts to supplement the medium and long-term liquidity of the banking system. Enhance the ability of banks to extend loans.