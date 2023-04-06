5
- The Central Bank of New Zealand raised the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points for the 11th consecutive rate hike_China Economic Net-National Economic Portal China Economic Net
- New Zealand surprises with big rate hike as some central banks pause tightening Wall Street Journal
- Why does the New Zealand central bank have the confidence to rise another 50 basis points after the Australian central bank pauses interest rate hikes? Will mortgage rates rise again? | New Zealand Finance Chinese New Zealand Herald
- Reserve Bank raises interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.25% Chinese New Zealand Herald
- Many experts predict that this round of interest rate hikes will lead to a hard landing of the economy, and professional institutions have raised their OCR peak expectations… Chinese New Zealand Herald
- View full coverage on Google News