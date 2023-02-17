Home Business The cold is still pressing. Domestic mobile phones fell by 22.8% in December: they were stolen by the iPhone 14 again – yqqlm
Business

The cold is still pressing. Domestic mobile phones fell by 22.8% in December: they were stolen by the iPhone 14 again – yqqlm

by admin
The cold is still pressing. Domestic mobile phones fell by 22.8% in December: they were stolen by the iPhone 14 again – yqqlm

For the smartphone industry, there will be no good days in 2022, and the demand will decline more severely in the second half of the year. The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology released the report on the domestic mobile phone market in December 2022 today.The shipment of mobile phones in the domestic market was 27.86 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 16.6%, and the cold weather is still pressing.

Among them, there were 23.234 million 5G mobile phones, a year-on-year decrease of 14.4%, accounting for 83.4% of mobile phone shipments during the same period.

In the whole year of 2022, the total shipments of mobile phones in the domestic market totaled 272 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 22.6%, of which 5G mobile phone shipments were 214 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 19.6%, accounting for 78.8% of mobile phone shipments in the same period.

In December 2022, domestic brand mobile phone shipments were 21.984 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 22.8%, accounting for 78.9% of mobile phone shipments during the same period. In November, data from the Institute of Information and Communications Technology showed that domestic brand mobile phone shipments were 20.108 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 28.3%, accounting for 86.5% of mobile phone shipments during the same period.

The cold is still pressing. Domestic mobile phones fell by 22.8% in December: they were stolen by iPhone 14 again

Compared with the trend from November to December, although the decline rate of domestic mobile phones has decreased,However, the share has been greatly reduced, from about 87% to 79%, and 8 percentage points of the market are gone.

Although the Institute of Information and Communications Technology did not explain why, considering that overseas brands can have such sales in the domestic market, only Apple is the only one, and domestic mobile phones have been stolen by Apple again.

See also  Tourists in Changsha make complaints about Internet celebrity shops queuing up to 4538 tables, and the whole family eats instant noodles, sparking heated discussions: Netizens feel that they are all human beings when the Spring Festival is overwhelmed.

According to the latest report released by the well-known market research organization Canalys, the total annual sales of mobile phones in China will reach 273 million in 2022.

Specifically, in 2022, the number one sales volume in the Chinese mobile phone market will be Apple mobile phones, with a total sales volume of 54.32 million units.

It is followed by Xiaomi mobile phones, with a sales volume of 43.48 million units, which is nearly 10 million units less than Apple mobile phones.

The cold is still pressing. Domestic mobile phones fell by 22.8% in December: they were stolen by iPhone 14 again

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Xianrui

You may also like

Gas (Amsterdam) drops below €‎50 MWh for the...

Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140: the first Romanian full...

Fed hawks hold back EU stock exchanges, Bper...

The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rebound, the...

Sicily, Cdp relaunches its commitment alongside businesses and...

Resolution 21 of 06/02/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Italian banks, Scope: promising prospects for 2023

Pd, Bonaccini secretary over 50%. It’s done, Point....

Appointments, here’s what could happen at Enel, Leonardo...

After Hours Stocks, What is the Evening Market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy