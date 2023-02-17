For the smartphone industry, there will be no good days in 2022, and the demand will decline more severely in the second half of the year. The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology released the report on the domestic mobile phone market in December 2022 today.The shipment of mobile phones in the domestic market was 27.86 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 16.6%, and the cold weather is still pressing.

Among them, there were 23.234 million 5G mobile phones, a year-on-year decrease of 14.4%, accounting for 83.4% of mobile phone shipments during the same period.

In the whole year of 2022, the total shipments of mobile phones in the domestic market totaled 272 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 22.6%, of which 5G mobile phone shipments were 214 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 19.6%, accounting for 78.8% of mobile phone shipments in the same period.

In December 2022, domestic brand mobile phone shipments were 21.984 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 22.8%, accounting for 78.9% of mobile phone shipments during the same period. In November, data from the Institute of Information and Communications Technology showed that domestic brand mobile phone shipments were 20.108 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 28.3%, accounting for 86.5% of mobile phone shipments during the same period.

Compared with the trend from November to December, although the decline rate of domestic mobile phones has decreased,However, the share has been greatly reduced, from about 87% to 79%, and 8 percentage points of the market are gone.

Although the Institute of Information and Communications Technology did not explain why, considering that overseas brands can have such sales in the domestic market, only Apple is the only one, and domestic mobile phones have been stolen by Apple again.

According to the latest report released by the well-known market research organization Canalys, the total annual sales of mobile phones in China will reach 273 million in 2022.

Specifically, in 2022, the number one sales volume in the Chinese mobile phone market will be Apple mobile phones, with a total sales volume of 54.32 million units.

It is followed by Xiaomi mobile phones, with a sales volume of 43.48 million units, which is nearly 10 million units less than Apple mobile phones.