World

Strong earthquake has killed more than 36,000 people in Turkey. Jordanian Foreign Minister visits Syria

China News Agency, Beijing, February 16. Comprehensive news: According to a report by Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency on the 16th, a strong earthquake that occurred on the Turkish-Syrian border has killed 36,187 people in Turkey.

According to Anadolu News Agency, Turkish President Erdogan said on the 15th that search and rescue and assistance work are still going on, and promised to provide accommodation and living security services for earthquake victims. He reiterated his goal of rebuilding buildings in the disaster zone within a year.

According to a report by the Associated Press on the 15th, 228 hours after the strong earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border area, rescuers successfully rescued a mother and her pair of children from the ruins of a collapsed apartment building in Antakya, Turkey.

On the 16th, Al Jazeera quoted data released by the Syrian government and United Nations agencies as saying that more than 5,800 people had been killed in Syria.

According to the Syrian News Agency, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi in Damascus on the 15th. The Associated Press reported that this was the first visit to Syria by Jordanian officials since 2011.

Safadi said Jordan would continue to provide post-earthquake assistance to Syria, saying that countries around the world should respond to this ordeal with humanitarian principles so that they do not discriminate and politicize the humanitarian situation experienced by Syrians. Next, deliver needed aid and relief supplies to all affected areas.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Syria, the Chinese government’s aid to Syria’s emergency humanitarian supplies arrived in Damascus on the 15th. The total weight of the materials is 80 tons. In addition to emergency rescue materials such as first aid kits, cotton clothes, tents, and blankets, they also include ventilators, anesthesia machines, oxygen machines, and other medical equipment that are urgently needed for post-disaster reconstruction. (over)Return to Sohu to see more

