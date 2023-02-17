Home News Taiwan general election: High-level KMT and CCP meeting throws up political and economic benefits on both sides of the strait and whether the two sides can work together to “delist” the DPP- BBC News 中文
Taiwan general election: High-level KMT and CCP meeting throws up political and economic benefits on both sides of the strait and whether the two sides can work together to "delist" the DPP- BBC News 中文

Taiwan general election: High-level KMT and CCP meeting throws up political and economic benefits on both sides of the strait and whether the two sides can work together to “delist” the DPP- BBC News 中文

Xia Liyan (left) has successively accepted the invitation of Song Tao, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council of China, and Wang Huning (right), member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, to meet with him, which is particularly eye-catching.

Xia Liyan, vice chairman of Taiwan’s Chinese Kuomintang, started the Kuomintang’s visit to Beijing in early February amidst controversy. Xia Liyan has successively accepted invitations from Song Tao, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, and Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, to meet with him, which is particularly eye-catching. According to the Japanese media “Nikkei Asia” (Nikkei Asia) report on February 26, Xi Jinping intends to appoint Wang Huning to reorganize the “one country, two systems” strategy for Taiwan and solve the Taiwan issue with “new thinking.”

Immediately afterwards, the high-level officials of the Kuomintang and the Communist Party unexpectedly announced that they would meet in Beijing. Beijing made a high-profile disclosure of Taiwan-related issues, and discussed moderately. It did not mention the words “one country, two systems” or “martial arts reunification.” Fishermen’s livelihood and other good news. Song Tao even publicly mentioned that as long as he opposes “Taiwan independence” or agrees with the “1992 Consensus” and welcomes members of the DPP to the mainland, whether Beijing’s attitude towards Taiwan has softened and how it will cooperate with the KMT to “pull down the Taiwan Straits” in the 2024 presidential election. “The Democratic Progressive Party has sparked continuous heated discussions in Taiwan’s public opinion circle.

Therefore, some analysts say that in the face of the 2024 Taiwan presidential election in less than a year, Beijing’s main purpose is to “pull down” the DPP. Last year, the Democratic Progressive Party was defeated in local elections in Taiwan. Taiwan’s pro-Beijing figures and the media have publicly stated that the DPP’s rhetoric of “resisting China to protect Taiwan” and talking about the “sense of national subjugation” has failed. A bridge of dialogue and friendship between the two sides of the strait has been built.

Song Wendi, a lecturer at the School of Asia and the Pacific at the Australian National University, told BBC Chinese that Beijing is trying to “soften” the tone of Taiwanese voters because the mainland itself has too many internal issues to deal with. But Beijing wants to “soften” Taiwan, not show “softness” to Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party government.

