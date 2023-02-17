Home Technology [Attention to Thief Ship Fans!!]A Variety of New RGB Fans/Water Coolers Coming to CORSAIR Simultaneously Launching 4000D/5000D RGB Airflow – HKEPC Hardware in the Computer Field
[Attention Thief Ship fans!!]A variety of new RGB fans/water coolers are coming
CORSAIR launches 4000D/5000D RGB Airflow simultaneously

Text: Cherry Kwok / Newsroom

Many players who like DIY to assemble PC platforms by themselves will be loyal fans of CORSAIR. CORSAIR also launched a series of popular PC component upgrades for CORSAIR loyal fans in the new year. With the new liquid-cooled CPU cooler with AF RGB ELITE’s extraordinary performance RGB fans, the introduction of iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX XT, ELITE LCD XT and RGB ELITE Series, and the new 4000D/5000D RGB AIRFLOW main case, CORSAIR launched in a grand scale At the meeting, products with stylish appearance and more outstanding performance were brought, providing support for enthusiasts to assemble a new high-performance PC or upgrade the system to welcome the New Year.

The new AF RGB ELITE PWM fan is CORSAIR’s most outstanding RGB fan. It not only has the fantastic airflow of the AF ELITE Series, but also has eight individually addressable dazzling LED lights on each fan. CORSAIR AirGuide technology funnels airflow into a cone of airflow directed at hot components, with 120mm and 140mm fans spinning at up to 2,100 RPM and 1,700 RPM, respectively. Hydrodynamic bearings enable quiet operation and support Zero RPM mode at low loads to completely eliminate fan noise. AF RGB ELITE is available as a multi-fan kit that comes with an iCUE Lighting Node CORE Controller, or as a single fan for expansion.

CORSAIR iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX XT and ELITE LCD XT liquid CPU coolers are equipped with new AF RGB ELITE fans and are pre-applied with CORSAIR XTM70 powerful thermal paste for better cooling, ideal for cooling requirements Up to 13th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors. The ELITE CAPELLIX XT features a new look with 33 ultra-bright CAPELLIX LED lights on its pump cover, while the ELITE LCD XT is equipped with a vibrant 2.1-inch IPS LCD screen, whether it’s the real-time temperature or your favorite animated GIF. Graph, everything you like can be displayed. Radiators are available in a variety of sizes from 240mm to 420mm and with extended piping for easy installation, these coolers are available for all new systems.

The new H60x and H100x RGB ELITE all-in-one coolers provide excellent cooling with one or two SP120 RGB ELITE AirGuide fans. Ideal for first-time builders, these coolers are socket compatible with newer Intel and AMD motherboards, and feature simple 5V ARGB motherboard lighting controls for quick and easy installation and operation. If users want to integrate cooling devices into the iCUE software suite, the H60x and H100x RGB ELITE are also compatible with CORSAIR iCUE software when connected to a CORSAIR iCUE controller (sold separately).

4000D RGB AIRFLOW and 5000D RGB AIRFLOW are also best sellers of CORSAIR PC main case. These mid-tower ATX mainframe cases are known for their powerful airflow potential, thanks to the hollowed-out steel front panel. These two main cases are newly equipped with three AF120 RGB ELITE fans and an iCUE Lighting Node PRO controller, which can bring stunning lighting effects right out of the box. The PSU shroud also adds two more 120mm fan mounts, allowing more airflow directly to your high-performance GPU. Both the 4000D and 5000D RGB AIRFLOW are available in black as well as the new true white with an all white frame and white edges.

Agent FELTON said that the new CORSAIR AF120 RGB ELITE, AF140 RGB ELITE, iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX XT, iCUE ELITE LCD XT, H60x RGB ELITE, H100x RGB ELITE, 4000D RGB AIRFLOW and 5000D RGB AIRFLOW have been put on sale in major retailers, and more For product information about CORSAIR, you can consult the agent FELTON DISTRIBUTION LTD (Tel: +852 2273-8393).

FELTON Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FeltonHK

Corsair Hong Kong Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CorsairHongKong

