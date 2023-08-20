“The company is dying”: lingerie manufacturer criticizes Lars Windhorst

Lars Windhorst at the general meeting of Hertha BSC in 2022. Windhorst had invested 375 million euros in the football club – he sold his shares in spring 2023. picture alliance/dpa | Soren Stache

According to a report by the “WirtschaftsWoche”, money is tight at the Italian luxury lingerie manufacturer La Perla. The employees are said not to have received their salaries because the investor did not provide the appropriate funds.

Apparently, this means the holding company Tennor, behind which Lars Windhorst stands. According to the report, the works council raises serious allegations against the German investor.

Apparently even Italian politicians are alarmed. In a crisis meeting with politicians in the region, the works councils and union representatives, Windhorst only made empty promises, a works council woman accuses him of.

And once again Lars Windhorst made the headlines with his financial transactions. Business Insider recently reported that several creditors are currently reclaiming many millions from Lars Windhorst and his corporate empire. A London court therefore temporarily froze part of Windhorst’s assets.

Now the investor, who not only has a lot of money in the football club Hertha BSC but also in junk real estate, ships, coal and quinoa, trouble with the Italian lingerie company La Perla. one Report of the “WirtschaftsWoche” according to the company, the money is tight – which the employees get to feel. Accordingly, the employees are said not to have received their salaries.

On August 10, the management of the noble lingerie company wrote to its employees via SMS, according to “WirtschaftsWoche”: “Due to the delayed provision of funds by the investor, the credit of the salaries will be slightly delayed from August 10.” meant the holding company Tennor, behind which Windhorst stands.

Lars Windhorst is said to have only made empty promises

Windhorst acquired a stake in La Perla in 2018 through Tennor’s predecessor company. He has invested 200 million euros, he told the “WirtschaftsWoche” in July 2021. He plans to give more money, the company should be ready for the exit within two years. However, the business figures should be a deterrent for those interested in takeovers: In fiscal year 2020, La Perla’s net loss was 136 million, 45 million in 2021 and 49 million last year.

The company’s works council raises serious allegations. 350 employees did not receive a salary in July, says works council member Stefania Prestopino, as reported by the “WirtschaftsWoche”. “The management is not in a position to say when fresh money will come from the investor.” There is no more money for suppliers. Production is still running, but only to a limited extent, because suppliers no longer wanted to supply La Perla with new parts. Even the shopping bags that customers use to carry their bras from the branches no longer exist. The supplier refuses to deliver them, so Prestopino to the “WirtschaftsWoche”.

And further: “The company is dying. Many employees are looking for new jobs elsewhere. Our reputation is damaged. We are known for our craftsmanship.”

Apparently even Italian politicians are alarmed. According to the works councillor, the employees have been waiving their salary for months and are on short-time work. Nevertheless, the situation has not changed. In May there were crisis talks with politicians from the Emilia-Romagna region, the works councils and trade union representatives. Windhorst switched on from Los Angeles. He promised short-term investments of 60 to 70 million euros, Prestopino told the “Wirtschaftswoche”. But: “We noticed in the conversation that there was nothing behind it.”

