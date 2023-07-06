Home » The Cost of Maintaining a Bugatti Chiron: A Millionaire’s Monthly Investment
The Cost of Maintaining a Bugatti Chiron: A Millionaire’s Monthly Investment

Title: The Costly Task of Maintaining a Bugatti Chiron Revealed

Subtitle: Soccer Star Karim Benzema Faces Astronomical Expenses to Keep His Bugatti Chiron Running

July 05, 2023 11:47 p.m.

The Bugatti Chiron, known as one of the most exclusive and fastest cars in the world, is a dream come true for speed and luxury enthusiasts. However, behind its breathtaking appearance and phenomenal performance lies a significant financial challenge. Keeping a Bugatti Chiron is no easy feat, as prominent figures like soccer player Karim Benzema are discovering the astronomical costs it entails.

Benzema spends a fortune to maintain his Bugatti Chiron

The first aspect that adds to the heavy financial burden is the regular change of oil and filters, amounting to a considerable sum of €10,700 per year (approximately €892 monthly). In addition, the replacement of brake fluids, cables, and component cleaning results in an annual outlay of €50,300 (equivalent to €4,192 per month). These expenses only encompass a portion of the maintenance costs faced by Benzema and other Bugatti Chiron owners.

Another significant expense is the tire replacement. New tires for the Bugatti Chiron range from €7,860 to €35,735 every year and a half, which translates to a monthly cost of €438 to €1,986. Although costs can vary based on driving style and road conditions, maintaining optimal vehicle performance comes at a significant investment.

Moreover, the gearbox revision, required before the vehicle reaches four years of age, amounts to €31,660 (or €660 per month). Additionally, changing turbochargers, an investment of €22,170 before the age of four represent around €462 per month. These examples highlight just a fraction of the expenses Benzema encounters in his efforts to keep his Bugatti Chiron in top condition.

In total, the annual cost of maintaining a Bugatti Chiron can easily exceed €100,000. This includes expenses related to maintenance services, repairs, component replacements, and other costs associated with a high-performance, technologically advanced automobile. For individuals like Karim Benzema, who have amassed a fortune throughout their careers, these costs may be manageable but still represent a significant investment.

See also  Mise: with 'Investor Visa' 40 million foreign investments attracted to Italy

Maintaining the Bugatti Chiron is a testament to the level of dedication and financial commitment required to keep such a treasured vehicle running smoothly. Benzema’s experience sheds light on the substantial costs that millionaires face, providing a glimpse into the lifestyle of those who can afford one of the most expensive cars on the market.

