Klartax always stoically asks everything, for example insurance premiums or health costs, instead of determining in advance whether information has any tax effect at all – which is often not the case with these topics. That takes time. Sometimes little things are missing: For insurance premiums, Klartax only asks for the amount, but does not clarify whether the monthly premium or the annual sum is meant. If you don’t enter the entire annual total here, you could possibly pay too much tax. With more background information and better user guidance, Klartax would be really useful. The very tidy and calm look is already a plus point. In the test, only constant advertising for an Easter discount was annoying.

Also read: Save taxes at the highest level – the big tax software text from WiWo

Klartax does not want to compete with tax consultants as Datev customers. At the very end, the service asks users whether they are already being supported by a tax advisor. If the answer is yes, it is not possible to submit the tax return via Klartax.