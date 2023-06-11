Home » The CPI of 31 provinces was released in May: the increase in 11 places was lower than that of the whole country, and the price in 9 places fell-Southern Net
Business

The CPI of 31 provinces was released in May: the increase in 11 places was lower than that of the whole country, and the price in 9 places fell-Southern Net

by admin
  1. The CPI of 31 provinces was released in May: the increase in 11 places was lower than that of the whole country, and the price of 9 places dropped South Net
  2. China’s inflation in May was only 0.2%, and the risk of deflation strengthened the call for interest rate cuts- Finance and Economics-International Finance| Sin Chew Daily
  3. Bureau of Statistics: CPI rose 0.2% year-on-year in May, PPI fell 4.6% year-on-year Oriental Fortune Network
  4. Caixin survey｜CPI may rise slightly to 0.3% year-on-year in May, and PPI decline may expand to 4.5% year-on-year Caixin Economic Channel
  5. China’s May PPI fell 4.6% year-on-year, the largest drop in seven years Wall Street Journal
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Spot gold continues to fall, weak data is hard to shake FED hawks, unless this scenario is witnessed by FX678

You may also like

Di Battista arrives at the theater and enchants...

Breaking the dimensional barriers of live broadcasting, cici888’s...

Conversion rate of pension funds: Pensions continue to...

Tajani: “Support Tunisia if Africa collapses in the...

Doctors Without Borders: An NGO fights multidrug-resistant tuberculosis

LGBT, do you defend gay and social rights?...

Lujiazui Interview|Qian Wenhui, Chairman of the Agricultural Development...

Inspiration for improving your web conferences

Rome Pride, from politicians looking for gay votes...

Financial Education About Stock Market And Economy :...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy