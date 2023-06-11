The 2023 Hangzhou Drama Art Center heat wave performance season opens. Ordinary you can also be great-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The 2023 Hangzhou Drama Art Center heat wave performance season opens. Ordinary you can also be great

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-11 11:31

Premiere of documentary drama “The Amazing You”

The temperature is rising and the “heat wave” is coming. The way for many literary and artistic youths to enjoy the cool air is to enter the theater. The night before yesterday, many orange friends checked in a play called “The Great You” at the Dongpo Grand Theater, and they posted on the #文艺show# topic in the circle of orange friends, sharing heart-warming essays.

Orange friend “Wu Tong Yu” said, “The whole drama is very positive. It unfolds through the small matter of carpooling, and tells the different lives and situations of four strange protagonists. It is warm, touching, and positive. It is very good. The drama The use of projection technology is very brilliant, giving the audience a feeling of being there.” Orange friend “Xiyan” was also empathized by the authenticity of the story, “The four stories adapted from real events are very down-to-earth, Especially the last story, the main character has been at the bottom of the nine-year academic record and then came out to work for many years. He felt that he didn’t want to be so mediocre for the rest of his life. After being introduced by others, he was admitted to the performing arts training class to save the country, and was admitted to a bachelor’s degree. Finally, he became a drama director. It’s a very inspirational story. , looking at my child next to me who doesn’t like reading, her mentality has improved a lot.” This “Orange Second Generation”, hurry up and thank “The Great You”.

This documentary drama, which has been in close cooperation with us at Orange Persimmon since the beginning of the project, finally premiered at the Dongpo Grand Theater last night. Different from ordinary dramas, “The Amazing You” is completely based on real life, and captures the details of ordinary people’s lives in the way of life-flow narration. Visually, the abstract stage creates more than ten familiar life scenes, and the use of clothing props and lighting projections also maximizes the sense of reality. It is worth mentioning that the performance of the actors is seamless throughout the whole process-in this play, the actors not only play multiple roles each, jumping in and out. This is not a small challenge for the young actors of the No. 280 Troupe of the Hang Dialect sub-brand who are performing.

As the opening play, the successful premiere of “The Great You” announced the official opening of the 2023 heat wave performance season created by Hangzhou Drama Art Center. This “Heatwave Performance Season” has performed five works with different characteristics, including the word-of-mouth comedy “Flying Fortune”, which has been verified by the industry and the market, and won the “Best Drama Award” in the Youth Competition of the Ninth Wuzhen Theater Festival “The upgraded version of the repertoire “He and She”. The meticulous arrangement shows the creative power of the new generation of Hang Dialect represented by No. 280 Troupe in the past two years.