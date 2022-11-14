Home Business The currency circle is shaking: the encrypted exchange FTX declares bankruptcy, and the token FTT plummets by 30% Provider Investing.com
The currency circle is shaking: the encrypted exchange FTX declares bankruptcy, and the token FTT plummets by 30%

The currency circle is shaking: the encrypted exchange FTX declares bankruptcy, and the token FTT plummets by 30% Provider Investing.com
Yingwei Financial Investing – On the 11th local time, the former crypto exchange giant FTX announced that it had filed for bankruptcy protection. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, FTX said.

Sam Bankman-Fried said on social media that day that he is sorry for FTX’s bankruptcy and hopes to find a way to solve the problem. In the filing, FTX estimated its assets and liabilities to be between $10 billion and $50 billion, respectively, with more than 100,000 creditors.

FTX’s declaration of bankruptcy has also caused a stir in the currency circle, and many cryptocurrency exchanges have successively released their balance sheets to prove that they have sufficient financial strength.

Meanwhile, the bankruptcy of FTX also dragged down cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. For the week ending November 13, Bitcoin fell by 22%, Ethereum by 24%, Dogecoin by 30%, and BNB by 19%.

At the time of writing, the FTX token plummeted by 30%, the currency price was reported at $1.41, down 10%, and the currency price was reported at $12.47, down 3%, at around $16,000, down 5.8%, at $1,189.

