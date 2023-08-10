The De Angelis case embarrasses Meloni and affects La Russa. Accounts with the fascist past

The De Angelis case embarrasses Meloni and affects La Russa

The “De Angelis case” exploded as expected, around 2 August, the anniversary of the massacre at the Bologna station. If it weren’t in bad taste, given the subject matter, we could say it was a time bomb. The first phase was embodied in the appointment of Marcello De Angelis head of communication for the President of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca. The second was in his statements about the bombingin which he said that Giusva Fioravanti, Francesca Mambro and Luigi Ciavardini had nothing to do with it, defying final convictions. A third phase that is just taking shape is that of “apologies” but not of resignation.

Settling accounts to the right

A move that allows a substantial hold of the fort in which the sniper is barricaded. Rocca has also recently declared that he will not revoke his trust in De Angelis while only yesterday he said that “Meloni is not happy”. But who are the real victims that the black sniper is hitting with cold, very cold methodicality? It would seem that this is a right-wing settling of accounts if we consider that Gianni Alemanno promptly supported De Angelis’ words and that Rocca no longer wants to revoke the trust in his spokesperson. If we also consider the discomfort of people like Fabio Rampelli, the circle closes.

The “big target” is the second office of the state, Ignazio La Russa, President of the Senate, “guilty” – according to the extreme right – of having admitted the “neo-fascist matrix” of the Bologna massacre. And indeed, On August 2, La Russa had timidly spoken of a “neo-fascist matrix”, framing the term, moreover, in the “judicial truth”, perhaps to make up for the previous outburst: «a band of semi-retired people was hit in via Rasella». This is how La Russa described the members of the “Bozen” battalion, a military department of the Ordnungspolzei (order police). Other than semi-retired. Therefore, returning to the present, a very high office of the State has done nothing but endorse a sentence of the State itself. It could fit. Moreover, the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi immediately came to his rescue in an action that appeared to have been agreed with Palazzo Chigi and for the times and methods. The point, however, is another.

Anyone who knows even a little the environment of the “hard” right knows very well what its sensitivity is on certain issues. An exposed nerve, which has always been, is precisely that of the Bologna massacre. Right from the start, the right declared unitedly that the three had nothing to do with the drama that took place in Bologna, invoking the so-called “Palestinian trail”, which the judiciary has extensively analyzed without finding evidence and concluding that it was a misdirection. True or not, this position has always been rock solid. De Angelis is certainly not a runaway, who came by chance and necessity to the institutional role he fills.

Marcello De Angelis is a “big shot” of the Roman and national right. Prominent member of “Terza Position”, he was in prison in England and in Italy, for subversive association and armed gang, director of an intellectual forge, one of the few right-wing, the magazine “Area” and still director of the historical newspaper of the ‘MSI, “The Century of Italy”. His weight is demonstrated by the fact that he was also a parliamentarian. Undoubtedly multifaceted character, cultured intellectual, “master of Meloni” and of many others, in 1993 he also founded a rock group, the “270bis”, whose name refers to the article of the penal code which concerns precisely the crime of carrying out “acts of violence for the purpose of terrorism or subversion of the democratic order”. And then we come to the key point of this story. In addition to La Russa, the one who has the most to lose is Giorgia Meloni who, in fact, is very embarrassed to keep silent.

For a variety of reasons. The first is her bonds. The premier was in fact the wife of Marcello’s brother, namely Renato De Angelis. There are still photos of intimate attitudes by the sea. A strong and requited love, because it was born and consolidated in a certain right-wing milieu in which love, passion and ideology merged into one. Only those who have experienced it can know how strong it is and how much it creates indissoluble human bonds that defy time. Meloni’s normalization really began when the relationship with Renato ended, Andrea Giambruno taking over in his place, even physically light years away from that world, given that in an interview he said he had even always voted Pd. Giorgia Meloni is a shrewd chess player, one of the last real politicians, who comes from the hardships of a perennial opposition and from Student Action. You are not Five Star fuffettara demagoguery, to be clear, but a precise project of political coaching, with objectives, times, methods, tactics and a strategy.

The abjuration of Tolkien, Jünger, Evola and Nietzsche

He knows what needs to be done. Knows when to do it. And so, once he conquered power, after years of Peronist and sovereign populism, he immediately turned to the center both in Italy but above all abroad, because without the USA and the EU – as is known – there is no government. Hence the total support for Ukraine against Russia and its guarantor of a centre-right coalition physiologically pro-Putin. Thus he linked Joe Biden and Ursula von der Leyen to himself. A choice therefore dictated by operational pragmatism. First, however, he also closed an iron pact with another unsuspecting Peronist, namely Pope Francis, with whom he now shares the migration policy in exchange for funds from the PNRR to Zuppi’s Caritas. Having thus protected her back in the Vatican, she began an operation that was not only political but also and above all cultural. She, indefatigable cultivator of Tolkien and the “Lord of the rings”, has not uttered a single word about it. As he never spoke of all the ideological apparatus of the right and that is of the Hobbit Fields, of the cult of fantasy, of the cult of warrior heroism, of the beloved philosopher Nietzsche and not even of the beloved hard metal rock groups, and Irish Celtic music , nor of his love for Stephen King who watched TV munching french fries with his sister Arianna and some friends.

The only political tribute was to have Isabella Rauti, heir to Pino Rauti, his other spiritual guide, elected to the Senate in the last two legislatures. Meloni no longer spoke of Julius Evola, the uncomfortable “prophet of the runes”, she no longer mentioned another of her favorite writers, Ernst Jünger, author of one of the guidebooks of the Rautian right first and then Melonian, “In the storms of steel” together with “On the marble cliffs” (Auf den Marmorklippen).

In the latter novel, there is an enigmatic, numinous and powerful figure: “The Forester”, in which many have seen the figure of Adolf Hitler drawn. Meloni is trying to make his past disappear. Then of course you sometimes make concessions, not always fortunate, like to Vox who sensationally lost the elections in Spain but her balancing act is admirable. You may remember a snail crawling on a razor sharp blade. And this time the blade has hypostatized in a bearded “black” intellectual who still wants to deal with history and fascism.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

