The Decline of the Dollar: Exchange Rate in Peru

The price of the dollar continues to decline in the Peruvian market. Today, Monday, November 27, the dollar closed the day with a new drop in its price. The Central Reserve Bank (BCR) reported that the exchange rate fell from S/ 3.73 to S/ 3.72 at the interbank level in the Peruvian market. The price of the greenback fell nearly 0.30% this day, making the US currency 2.21% cheaper than at the beginning of the year. Now the exchange rate is at its lowest level since mid-September, that is, for two months. Factors of the international economy continue to contribute to the decline in the dollar. According to the Reuters agency, the U.S. dollar fell against most major currencies on Monday, weighed down by expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates for the first half of next year. In terms of the price of the dollar for buying and selling, money changers are buying the dollar at S/ 3.71 and selling it at S/ 3.74 on average, while in digital exchange houses the greenback is bought at approximately S/ 3.71 and sold at around S/ 3.73.

